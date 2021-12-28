After years of struggling with the immense stresses of their occupation in private, more farmers than ever are reaching out to ask for help. In recent months, the state and federal levels of government are meeting that demand with increased investment.
At the end of October, the United States Department of Agriculture announced it had awarded a $500,000 grant to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and 11 partner organizations to address farmer and rural mental health.
The federal funding will fund a program called the “Bend, Don’t Break” initiative, focused on helping to connect farmers and other rural Minnesotans with resources to help them handle the stress and anxiety in their daily lives and promote mental health wellness. That investment comes on the heels of a $100,000 investment by the Minnesota Legislature in the Farm and Agriculture Mental Health Outreach program that was included in the state’s most recent agriculture budget.
Both investments are designed to build on the work done by existing programs and agencies. For decades, the state has been a leader in providing mental health assistance for farmers who are struggling with the stresses of the job, and that’s largely thanks to Ted Matthews. Matthews served as the state’s lone rural mental health specialist for more than 20 years, providing counseling services for farmers all across the state. In 2019 amid ever-rising demand, the legislature finally decided to add a second mental health specialist, Monica McConkey.
Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing, praised the work Matthews has done in helping farmers to get through mostly lean times over the last decade, along with, more recently, the upheavals in the market and supply chain issues fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ted Matthews has been an incredible resource for our farmers,” Goggin said, adding that he is committed to putting the resources into the program to ensure it remains an invaluable resource for farmers long after Matthews’s eventual retirement.
Because he has such a strong understanding of the specific challenges faced by today’s farmers, Matthews said that many struggling farmers find him much easier to talk to than a typical psychologist with a limited understanding of farm issues.
“They don’t have to educate me like they would with a psychologist,” he said. “They complain that they’d spend two or three sessions getting a psychologist up to speed about the stress of farming.”
Matthews also does everything he can to make himself as accessible as possible and to help farmers feel as comfortable as possible. Thanks to funding from the Legislature, he’s able to offer his services fully free of charge. Significant changes in the agriculture industry spanning back over the last 40 years, have made the job of a farmer more complicated and stressful than ever, he said.
Individual farms tend to be larger than ever, and farmers must pay closer attention than ever to the markets. Even with all of the changes to farming, the most difficult part about farming remains the same — so many of the factors that determine an individual farmer’s success from year to year, from weather to markets, are completely out of their control.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, still vividly recalls his experience of farming through the Farm Crisis of the 1980s. Back then, he said there were a lot of farmers who needed emotional and mental help, and that remains the case today.
“The farmer gets caught by a lot of strain and stress,” he said. “You put in a lot of hours working, and a lot of times, you don’t get the chance to talk or to take the breaks you need.”
Right now, Matthews said that times are particularly tight for dairy farmers, as milk prices fail to keep up with costs. Hog farmers are doing better, but Matthews said that having to kill hogs during the pandemic caused lasting mental and emotional scars for many farmers.
“It was really traumatic for our farmers to have to kill healthy hogs,” he said.
All that even the smartest farmers can do is to make an educated guess about everything from when to plant their crops to when to sell them. With many farmers facing tight margins, the stakes of failure seem higher than ever and the margin for error smaller.
“Farming is a lot more than just a job — it’s a way of life,” Matthews said. “If you lose your farm, it’s a lot more than just losing a business. You lose your way of life, your family legacy.”