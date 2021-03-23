With help from a group of Bethlehem Academy students, a local animal shelter is preparing to hold a COVID-19 friendly Easter event it hopes will bring joy to hundreds of children.
Rescue 55021 encourages local families to mark their calendars for a drive-thru “Easter Egg Handout” at Paddington’s Feed and Seed Saturday, April 3. Animal shelter Director Theresa Vold first organized the free event last year as a way to safely lift the spirits of a COVID-wracked community.
The event was a hit, drawing in large crowds and increasing awareness of the region’s newest animal shelter. The event included a free-will offering which collected about $360, providing a crucial boost for an organization unable to hold traditional fundraisers. With the spirits of many Americans flagging and others having more time at home, interest in adopting a pet soared in 2020. Yet the year was difficult financially for animal shelters like Rescue 55021. Like many nonprofits it saw expenses rise and revenue fall.
While Rescue 55021 has other basic expenses, the cost of preparing an animal for adoption is perhaps the most significant. Vold has said that without a grant from the city of Faribault, Rescue 55021 might have had to close its doors entirely. The shelter has managed to get back on its feet financially, and the social atmosphere Vold envisioned is starting to return as well, as more people are vaccinated and able to return.
The shelter also continued to raise its profile in the community with COVID friendly events. A Halloween Trunk or Treat was styled after the Easter Egg Handout and brought in close to 1,000 kids, along with more donations.
Similarly, the animal shelter partnered with local vendors during the holiday season to offer stocking stuffers to go with its animals in need. Now, it’s time for the Easter Egg Handout again and Vold expects this year’s edition to be two or three times the size of its predecessor.
Even though this year’s event will be much larger, Vold herself has had to do significantly less work. While she and a close-knit circle of volunteers assembled nearly all of the bags last year. This year they have had help from a group of eight Bethlehem Academy students.
Students were assigned to fulfill volunteer hours for a theology class, based on their interests as indicated in a class survey. Other groups from the school have been assigned to volunteer at nonprofits like IRIS and Divine Mercy Catholic School.
BA student Carson Heselton said he has particularly appreciated the relaxed and friendly atmosphere, complete with animals wandering the premises. While Heselton and his peers only get an hour at the shelter, he said it makes for a welcome respite in an otherwise hectic school day.
“You really make bonds with the cats We’ve come to love them,” said fellow student Ashley Rost.
Altogether, the group has assembled about 900 bags for the Easter Egg Handout and have another 100 or 200 to go. They’ve been helped out seniors at Faribault’s New Perspective Senior Living, who were asked to fill 250 easter eggs and completed close to 700.
“We’re hoping not to come away with too many (leftover) bags,” Vold said.