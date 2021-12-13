A Faribault man is being charged with a felony after he allegedly spit in a correctional officer's face while he was an inmate at the Rice County Jail.
Gerald Bryan Becker, 50, was charged by summons last week with fourth-degree assault of a corrections employee by transferring bodily fluids. The charge stems from and incident that took place on Oct. 13.
According to the criminal complaint, corrections staff at the Rice County Jail responded to Becker's jail cell after they noticed he had covered the cell camera with peanut butter, blocking correctional officers' view of inside the cell. Becker allegedly refused to clean off the camera and was resistant to allowing a C.O. to enter his cell to clean it.
While a C.O. was speaking with him, Becker reportedly spit in the C.O.'s face, hitting the C.O. in the eye.
Becker's first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8.