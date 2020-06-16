Suzanne Schwichtenberg wants to jazz up the city's historic district with murals on her stucco building. To that end, local artist Jeff Jarvis has a few ideas up his sleeve.
Schwichtenberg, during Monday's virtual Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission meeting, said she wanted to “add something positive with some energy” to her building at 213 Central, particularly in the back alleyway. Formerly the W.H. Stevens Drug Store, the building now houses Upper East Side as well as two Airbnbs upstairs. Guests have traveled from China and Europe to stay in the Airbnbs, and Schwichtenberg said they love downtown Faribault.
Before beginning the project, Jarvis and Schwichtenberg must obtain a certificate of appropriateness from the HPC and a public art permit from the City Council. After reviewing the proposed designs, the HPC agreed to table the item to allow Jarvis more time to tweak the murals’ three-sided design.
Murals are allowed in the Historic District if they follow guidelines that were amended in 2018. Any mural proposed for the Historic District cannot face Central Avenue. Instead, artists may paint murals on the side or back of the buildings. If the material of the building is stucco, plaster or concrete block, artists may paint directly on the building surface. But if the building is constructed from brick, artists must instead paint on panels or other removable surfaces. And no mural can interfere with the building’s architecture or damage the property.
Jarvis said he and Schwichtenberg developed a few different designs and settled upon one that includes a painting of a giant zipper which appears to expose a hidden layer of the building. Proposed for the back of the building, the zipped back “layer” would reveal a purple skyline on the top left hand side. Jarvis explained he would include the building’s existing features in the design, such as the two upper windows in full view and the half windows on the main level. He would pictorially bring the lower windows “back to life” like full windows.
This mural, said Jarvis, would allude to the building’s layers of history and bring spirit to the back alleyway. Plus, it would bring good news to the downtown during a time when a number of businesses have closed.
“This particular project I think would really add a bit to what’s happening downtown, and it would be something people would definitely want to watch and follow,” said Jarvis.
Jarvis shared other design concepts with the HPC during the meeting. Unlike the zipper design, the other concepts included the north- and south-facing walls in addition to the back side of the building.
One design contains depictions of giraffes with a skyline bordering the top of the building on three sides. The other features trees, a path and fence on the wall facing the back alleyway and part of the north-facing wall while the mural on the south side depicts artist tools and flowers with the quote “Art is long/Life is short.”
Commissioner Karl Vohs said he’d like to approve all three sides at one time and isn’t sure which design he prefers. One aspect of the design he appreciated is the way the murals are visible from various angles.
“I like where you’re at conceptually,” said Vohs to Jarvis. “I think it’s exciting and different.”