With precautions in place to guard against the spread of COVID, the Faribault Diversity Coalition is preparing to hold its 15th annual International Festival Saturday in Central Park.
FDC Project Manager Peter van Sluis has spent the last several weeks organizing the festival. It’s one of three main tasks he’s been assigned, along with organizing the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast and bringing back some of the FDC’s regular programming.
A Dutch immigrant and member of the City Council who speaks numerous languages, van Sluis is no FDC newcomer. More than a decade ago, he was part of a group of area residents who resuscitated an organization on life support in the wake of the 2008 financial crash. Now, he’s helping to bring back an FDC and International Festival that were put in jeopardy by a leadership vacuum, in addition to the pandemic that has made it even more difficult to connect with the immigrant community.
COVID-19 will make this year’s International Festival a bit trickier than in years past, and traditional activities like face painting and the bouncy house are out. However, most activities will remain, including most of all the food.
FDC Board Member Asha Knish has designed proper procedures to keep everyone safe. At first, Knish said she was unsure if it would be safe for the FDC to have the event, but she says that all signs now suggest it can be done with the cooperation of participants.
“If we do the things we know we can do, such as mask use, using hand sanitizer and social distancing, we think it can still be an enjoyable event,” she said.
The International Festival traditionally eschews restaurants and food trucks in favor of home cooked food, and that will be no different this year. Still, food vendors are allowed to charge a little if they don’t want to give away the food for free. van Sluis said that even local organizations serving traditionally American fare, like hotdogs and chips, are welcome. More than 10 food booths are expected, with another 20 providing information and various activities.
Multi-generation Faribault residents proud of their own heritage, such those as from Germany, are welcome as well. On the food side of things, Norwegian lefse is expected to be an option alongside Mexican tacos, tamales from El Salavdor and Somali sambusas.
With social distancing on the menu, the International Festival will feature food from more than a half-dozen cultures along with everything from music to dance to henna painting. Local nonprofits like the HOPE Center and Friends of the Library will also have booths set up.
While events like the Blue Collar BBQ Festival have had to be cancelled due to COVID fears, the International Festival is permitted to go on so long as attendance doesn’t exceed 250 persons at any one time. Holding it outside is expected to further reduce the risk of infection.
2019 was also the first International Festival to be held in October rather than the traditional August, so this will be the first Festival held outdoors in the fall. That could make for interesting weather, but early forecasts suggest sunny skies and temps in the high 60s.
As of Monday, conditions are forecast by NOAA to be sunny with a high around 70, making for perfect festival weather. However, if the forecast does go south, van Sluis has said that only stormy conditions, not cold or rain, could stop the show.
A centerpiece of the International Festival has always been the flag ceremony. The FDC has 24 different flags on hand and is searching for natives of those countries to give a short talk on the culture, cuisine and other notable tidbits about their country.
If natives of a country whose flag the FDC does not currently own are interested in speaking about their country, van Sluis said he’d be eager to accommodate. In total, he has set a goal of seeing close to 30 countries represented in the hourlong flag ceremony.
“It’s a great chance to meet people from other cultures,” he said. “We have a good mix of different nationalities, but I still want more.”
Both the Somali and Latino communities will be well-represented. A week before the festival, van Sluis confirmed three Somali food booths and four Somali information booths with several invitations outstanding. Natives of numerous Latin American countries will be on hand as well.
Nearly every entertainment slot has filled up for the Festival, though the last half-hour session on the bandshell will be obscured somewhat by a particular popular ceremony for children and families — the breaking of the pinata.
In addition to volunteers and nonprofit organizations, van Sluis said that the Festival is soliciting for volunteers. Plenty more are needed to ensure the free festival runs as smoothly as possible.
“It’s going to be a fun day in the park, all about different cultures coming together,” he said.