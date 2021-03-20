Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges that no college teacher-preparation course prepared teachers for.
"Uncertainty has been the most difficult aspect for me, but, also, it has provided learning opportunities. Each week brings revised restrictions and new struggles for in-person and distance learning," said Krista Kielmeyer Swanson, a first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. This is her 11th year teaching at Faribault's Lincoln Elementary School.
Additional sections of classes were added at the elementary level to limit the number of student in a classroom to allow them to be seated at desks six feet apart. In addition, parents have the option of having their children in distance learning, all year, even when in-person learning within schools opens up. Swanson said that additional teachers were hired at the elementary level to teach those who are in "full distance" learning mode.
At the middle school and high school, teachers of academic subjects teach both the full-time distance learners and those in their classrooms. Katie Bisping, a seventh-grade language arts teacher at the Faribault Middle School, prepares lesson plans for the full-distance learners as well as those in her classroom. Bisping, also, has half her students for Monday-Tuesday classes, half for Thursday-Friday classes. Students are off three days a week and she has to plan homework assignments for those days. She has taught at the FMS for 11 years.
"There have been many challenges that have gone along with teaching in the pandemic,"Bisping said. "I think as an educator, I am naturally good at adapting and changing lesson plans as needed. I can handle making everything digital, navigating Google Meets, and setting up my Schoology to accommodate different group of students. What I am not naturally good at is being away from students." Bisping needed to be back in-person teaching mode as much as many of her students.
The school year began with students in the classroom. Then, moved to distance-learning for all in late fall. In January, Faribault public schools opened classrooms again. Wednesdays there is no school to allow for sanitation of school rooms. Teachers, however, are still working on that day, either with distance-learning students and doing lesson preparation.
Lunches are eaten within classrooms, which Bisping said has been a bonus for her. She has gotten to know those students in her classroom during lunchtime much better than in normal school times.
Both teachers believe student learning has been affected by the switches, during the year, from in-person learning, to distance learning, and now back to in-person learning.
Swanson believes she has a better connection with parents of her students because of the pandemic and the challenges distance learning presents than she had in normal teaching times.
Her greatest stress, teaching during the pandemic, has been failing technology during distance-learning sessions, as well as troubleshooting student technology to keep students connected to their virtual classroom, Swanson said.
Bisping admitted that she doesn't get stressed easily. In fact, she likes challenges, and teaching during the pandemic presented many.
"I get excited about the idea of new challenges to work through." That being said, while students maybe are not learning as much about reading and writing in her class as in normal times, they are learning about themselves. "Students have learned about resiliency, motivation, and overcoming challenges.”
Bisping in proud of her students adaptability during these pandemic times. "We have wonderful young people in this community who have learned to adapt during these hard time. They have continued to learn even when they can't be in the building. They have learned how to use technology that they are probably better at than most adults. My students have learned to be positive, and most of all they have learned they are strong. It is because of them that I do what I do."