Rice County now has a timeline for potentially redistricting its Board of Commissioners districts. But the county may not legally be required to change them.
The updated populations of the existing districts still meet statutory requirements, Denise Anderson, the county’s property tax and elections director, told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
But potential changes to city precincts could require the county to shift to aligning districts.
Counties also can decide to redistrict even if not required to do so.
The county, like other levels of government, reviews commissioner districts every decade after new United States Census data is released. Counties go last in the process.
In Minnesota, county districts must meet two population criteria: the population of each district should not vary by more than 10% from the average district population, and the population of the county’s three lowest-populated districts must have a larger population than the two most populated districts.
The county still meets both those requirements, Anderson said. The 2020 Census puts the population of the county’s largest district — District 2 — at nearly 14,200. The least populous district — District 4 —has less than 12,900 residents.
Cities and townships also are undertaking redistricting. Those entities will share their plans with the county by the end of the month.
The county districts must align with city or township boundaries, and with precinct boundaries within cities.
Before county staff present a recommendation to the board, members of the public also can propose a redistricting plan.
The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on April 12 and may adopt new districts or renew existing districts at that meeting or at its next meeting.
The county is establishing a webpage on which redistricting proposals will be posted next month.