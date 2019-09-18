Four Rice County fiber farms will be among 20 throughout southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin featured in next weekend's North Star Farm Tour.
Farms on the tour will be open for visitors at no charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28. Each of the farms is a small part of the region’s burgeoning fabric industry and feature a number of different animals, including sheep, alpacas, donkeys and goats. Some will have artisan and food products for sale. Others will have special events, demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Teri and Craig Quamme will host crowds at their Red Gate Alpaca farm at 11751 Dundas Boulevard in rural Dundas (Bridgewater Township). The Quammes raise suri alpacas at their 70-acre farm set in the rolling hills of the Canon River Valley.
Suri alpacas are common to South America and are often confused with llamas. Although they are noticeably smaller than llamas, alpacas are sufficiently related to llamas so that the two can crossbreed. Less than 10% of wild alpacas are believed to be of the suri breed, while the other 90% are of the huacaya breed.
Alpacas are bred specifically for their fibers, which have a variety of appealing qualities including softness, fire resistance and being water repellant. Unlike huacaya alpaca fibers, fibers from suri alpacas have no natural bends, so they are ideal for making clothing.
Jessica and Jody Grund will welcome visitors to Grazing Goat Ranch, located in Walcott Township just south of Faribault. At the Grazing Goat Ranch, the Grunds raise angora sheep and shear them to make mohair, a prized silk-like fabric.
Durable and shiny, mohair is one of the world’s most prized fibers. Most of the world’s mohair supply comes from South Africa, but more than 340 brands worldwide dropped the fabric due to concerns about animal cruelty at South African farms.
Jody Grund said that visitors to Grazing Goat Ranch will be get the chance to see not only his goats but other animals, including donkeys and geese. He added that although this is the first time that the Grazing Goat Ranch has been a part of the tour, he’s gone on the tour before and always enjoyed it.
“We’re outside all day, in nature, learning about farms,” Grund said. “It’s great fun… we love it.”
With socially conscious consumers worried about issues such as environmental impact and animal rights, locally sourced fiber providers like the Grunds and Quammes provide a alternative to big factory farms.
“There’s an expanding awareness that the consuming public cares deeply about where their food comes from and clothing comes from,” said Wendy Wustenberg of the Wind Swept Hill Farm & Studio near Farmington. “They care about healthy soil, water quality, land stewardship.”
Wustenberg helped to organize the first farm tour five years ago and has served on the North Star Farm Tour’s board of directors since the group was formally incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 2017. Wustenberg said that this year’s event easily has the largest number of farms of any tour and that even more farms have expressed interest in participating next year.
“Our park tour is a chance for people to come and see how 20 farms do our part to produce quality fiber and food,” Wustenberg said. “Plus, it’s a lot of fun! Think about it as 20 mini festivals.”
Wustenberg said that small fabric farms have become increasingly popular as more people have moved to plots out in the country. For many, raising animals such as sheep or goats not only as a hobby but also a practical way to keep the grass down. When sheep and goats need to be shorn, many people lack the knowledge and expertise to know what to do with it.
“People wonder, ‘what do I do with this fiber?’” Wustenberg said. “For many people, for many years, it was a waste product. You shear the sheep, and if you’re not somebody who knits, or even if you are somebody who knits, you need some knowhow about how to process that fiber in order for it to be usable.”
Over time, small farmers began to explore how they could work with local stores and designers. Next weekend’s event is designed to function as a way to bring small farms together, publicize their products and help them, if they wish, to gain the profile necessary to expand into agritourism.
“I’m hoping that other farmers that are reading this story realize they don’t need to sit alone and wonder whether agritourism could be a new product for their farm,” Wustenberg said. “If they’re interested, we’ll help them out.”