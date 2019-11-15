A longtime businesswoman from Medford and her daughter are bringing yet another new store to the Faribo West Mall.
Wanita Wilkie has previously had a tropical fish store in the Faribo West Mall, along with stores in Owatonna and Kenyon. More recently, she’s gone from craft show to craft show selling her handmade crafts and has gotten into the concessions business with Flamingo Concessions.
Now, she’s opening another store at the mall: Country Crafts and More. Wilkie is one of several business owners who have recently brought their businesses into the Faribo West Mall. The new business owners say they look forward to sharing customers and bringing more traffic to the mall.
After the closure of several major anchor stores, Faribo West Mall seemed to be struggling to resist a nationwide trend that has hit small malls hard. In recent years however, the mall has worked hard to burnish an image as a place where things happen in Faribault with both events and new businesses.
In addition to Wilkie’s new store, Faribault city employee Kari Casper recently opened Kari’s, Faribault Public Schools employees Vicky Coon and Mallory Fuchs partnered to start Grace & Co. Boutiques, and Faribault natives Sami Mechura and Krystle Foley started Fiercely You Boutique.
While each of these boutique owners relied on online sales along with word of mouth to build up their businesses, Wilike has been able to retain a strictly old-fashioned business model. While she said she sometimes buys goods online for her store, she doesn’t sell online.
Wilkie’s daughter Cindy Null will help her to run the store. Null works full time at Owatonna’s Amesburytruth, which manufactures a variety of window and door components, and sells Avon products on the side.
Wilkie and Null hope that after years of consumers drifting toward big box chains and online stores, consumers may finally be drifting back to the small and local. She’s offering a traditional pitch to bring customers in the door — a wide variety of quality goods at lower prices.
Everything from blankets and quilts to furniture will be on sale at the store, along with Wilkie’s handmade crafts. Null’s husband is a woodworker and produces many of the wooden signs seen in the store.
The new boutique will have longer hours than the three other recently opened boutiques, which are all run by people with full-time jobs. Hours of operation will be from 10-6 Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10-5 on Saturdays and noon to 5 on Sundays.
With Wilkie having been in business for nearly 40 years, Null grew up seeing her mother working hard to please customers. Null said that customers can count on getting high-quality goods from the shops because of her mother’s determination and hard work.
“She puts so much time and hard work into the things she makes, it’s truly amazing,” said Null.