More than 1,250 COVID-19 tests are being administered in Northfield this week as the Minnesota Department of Health continues to expand asymptomatic testing to control the spread of the new virus.
Rice County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Tracy Ackman-Shaw said 442 tests were given Tuesday at Emmaus Church, 473 Wednesday, and 341 testing appointments were scheduled for Thursday.
Results are expected in 48-72 hours following testing. Similar testing is planned for next week in Faribault. The dates and location of the testing will be announced Thursday.
Ackman-Shaw said mass testing is critical because some people could have the virus while being asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the disease to others. People need to take personal responsibility in not spreading the virus, she said. By doing so, she said people can ensure schools and businesses remain open.
“It’s just a way for people to be able to make decisions themselves,” she said of testing.
Site Incident Commander Shawn Schloesser noted though mass testing can increase the number of positive local cases, that is only one data point Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education officials consider in deciding whether to implement further restrictions on schools and businesses. He that added mass testing can sometimes trace a COVID-19 outbreak to an assisted living facility, making the odds of the virus having been spread from schools low.
Schloesser, who was representing the State Emergency Operations Center, noted increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive tests are no longer being associated with events or employment. This week, state officials revealed the unknown community transmission rate for those who have been infected with the virus has reached a record high, causing trepidation from health officials who say that makes contact tracing more difficult.
The Northfield testing site was one of 22 selected by the Minnesota Department of Health across the state as part of a targeted four-week testing to expand the testing capacity of areas beyond local limits. Currently, Northfield Hospital & Clinics is only testing those who show COVID-19 symptoms. Schloesser said such mass testing could be extended in areas throughout the state beyond next week, and semi-permanent sites are possible in rural areas.
Many who contract COVID-19 experience mild or no symptoms, but some suffer life-threatening or deadly impacts. Those who are over the age of 65 or with severe comorbidities are at greatest risk of death from the virus.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 107,000 COVID-19 cases and 2,154 deaths had been reported in Minnesota since virus tracking began in early spring. Nearly 2.2 million tests have been completed across the state, and 1.51 million people have been tested.
‘This was a nice setup’
Testing is undertaken through collaboration with the Emergency Operations Center, Minnesota Department of Health and Rice County Public Health. Also, Dakota County Public Health officials, Rice County Emergency Manager Jennifer Hauer-Schmitz and Northfield Police Department Chief Mark Elliott assisted with planning. The Minnesota National Guard was on hand for logistical work.
The state contracted with the company WareEvans for eight nursing staff and a nurse lead to conduct testing. Nurse Miriam Udofot, who has been testing people for the virus across the state since June, said Rice County had the most community support for testing she’s seen.
“This was a nice setup for a smooth operation,” Schloesser said.