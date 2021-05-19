Faribault city staff are discussing waiving late utility fees on a limited basis.
Finance Director Jeanne Day presented the proposal Tuesday to the Faribault City Council. She noted though late fees must be consistently applied, scenarios sometimes arise that make paying utility bills on time difficult. The proposed changes, if implemented, are not expected to cover an entire utility bill or disconnection fees and would likely not be approved by the council for at least a few months.
According to Day, late fees are typically assessed to the same people on a consistent basis. Information on state assistance programs and pertinent phone numbers are provided for those who have trouble paying. Some churches in the community have even offered to help pay utility bills for those who can't afford them.
City Councilor Royal Ross said he supports waiving the fees. Fellow Councilor Thomas Spooner said the council shouldn’t waive fees for people who have been consistently late on their bills.
The city does not disconnect utilities for commercial and industrial customers, a practice Day said comes from not wanting to obstruct operations and possibly cost jobs. However, ordinances allow the city the chance to still charge an extra $60 disconnection processing fee on such properties and can reclaim the costs through existing assessments. Day estimated there are a dozen such properties in Faribault.
Councilor Sara Caron said she supports disconnecting the commercial/industrial utilities under those circumstances because residential users face similar disruptions if they don't pay their bills.
“Everyone deserves a chance,” she said.
Councilor Janna Viscomi suggested the council inform commercial/industrial users who are not current that the city will only assess them for a certain period until they shut utilities off.
In June 2011, Faribault went from assessing utilities from a quarterly to monthly basis and changed the date late fees applied from the 25th of each month to the 5th of the next month.
Bill corrections, appeals
Though state law allows municipal utilities to recover undercharges to customers made over the last six years, Faribault’s practice has been only to go back one year. Staff recommends the city instead go back three years. Despite the city being required to return excess customer payments with interest, Day noted that hasn’t been taking place. Staff reportedly recommends that interest be provided.
Day noted staff also wants to establish an appeals process for billing concerns. A written notice would be provided, and utility staff would work with customers to establish payment arrangements. After being analyzed by the finance director, further appeals would go to the city administrator before possibly coming to the council.