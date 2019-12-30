Snow is falling at a diagonal, and the ground is already icy, but that doesn’t seem to bother a group of children at the River Bend Nature Center in the least.
“We’ve mostly been just outside,” said Wesley Schaefer, 6, smiling.
He’s holding a Bingo card of pictures, each icon representing an object to find on an outdoor treasure hunt.
“We’re still looking for a snowplow,” said Wesley.
Added his 7-year-old sister, Aubrey: “We found everything except a sled and snowplow.”
These siblings, plus several other children from kindergarten through fifth grade, participated in a day-long camp at River Bend called School’s Out Adventure Days. A team of naturalists rotate leading these camps whenever local students have the day off from school.
“It’s nice, because we’re permanent staff, so kids recognize us,” said Molly Olson, one of four naturalists who lead the camps.
As for the students in attendance, she said, “It’s a good mix of the same kids and new kids [each day].”
Since winter is the current season, children who enrolled in the most recent camps came to the nature center wearing the appropriate attire — hats, gloves, boots, coats and snow pants. The also brought sack lunches; with a 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. schedule, or 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. if they receive before and after care, they needed a couple breaks to eat.
Olson explained that instructors prepare lessons mainly outdoors with a few indoor activities in mind just in case the weather conflicts with outside plans. The only time the camps are cancelled, she said, is if the road conditions are so bad even the instructors can’t make it to River Bend.
In the month of December, River Bend naturalists prepared a total of four School’s Out Adventure Days during students’ winter breaks.
First, on Dec. 23, students used binoculars outdoors to identify the different types of winter birds at the nature center. For an indoors project, they created bird buttons to take home. Later in the week, on Dec. 27, students returned to River Bend to learn how to identify animals based on the tracks they found in the snow.
Naturalist Brittany Smith, who led the Winter Adventures camp Monday, led students through the nature center’s trails on a scavenger hunt and said she might introduce them to snowshoeing after their lunch break.
For the final camp on Dec. 31, called “I HeART Winter,” Olson said the group might make snowmen and used colored water to “paint” in the snow. Another project she planned is leaf rubbing, using the leaves collected in the fall.
After students return to school for the new year, there’s more School’s Out Adventure Days ahead. The next camp on Jan. 20, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, is titled “Winter Survival.”