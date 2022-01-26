Rice County commissioners want to use a local option sales tax to help pay for a $49.2 million Public Safety Center but can’t agree on the amount.
The new facility on the north side of Faribault will house a jail and offices for the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, officials talked about using the sales tax to help lessen the burden on local property taxpayers.
A resolution on Tuesday’s regular board meeting agenda is just the first step in the process. It includes the proposed tax rate, the estimated amount of revenue generated, intended use for the funds, and the date the tax will expire.
Once passed, the local resolution and information about the project’s regional impact go to Minnesota state lawmakers, who must pass special enacting legislation.
Rice County voters give the final approval with a referendum on the potential local option sales tax on the November ballot.
The hang-up for commissioners on Tuesday was whether to pursue a tax of .25%, .5%, or something in between. During their last meeting, County Administrator Sara Folsted and Chief Financial Officer Paula O’Connell presented projections showing the impact of the first two options.
A .5% tax would generate more than needed to cover $2.4 million annual bond payments scheduled over 30 years. That could mean paying off bonds sooner and savings on interest.
The .25% option would fall short, with the balance — about $14.7 million over the life of the bond — coming from the county’s general fund.
That concerned Commissioner Galen Malecha, who said seniors already struggle financially. Some may go without food or medication to pay their property tax bills.
“There’s a lot of people in this county that can’t afford any more property tax,” he said. “Our county is an aging county.”
Malecha said a three-eighths percent (.385%) sales tax would come closer to covering the payments. But commissioners Dave Miller and Steve Underdahl felt a higher tax might make it difficult for Rice County communities to exercise the local option, especially since the county already imposes a .5 percent sales tax for transportation projects.
Both favored the .25 percent sales tax.
“We’re not the only taxing entity within the county,” Underdahl said. “I’ve had some constituents talk to me about some things they would like to see in their communities.”
Miller also pointed out that a higher sales tax amount might not pass at the ballot box.
“We have to decide whether or not we want to put it out there and ask the taxpaying public if they’re okay with a quarter percent or three-eighths,” he said. “I think the quarter percent is easier to take.”
O’Connell said the sales tax could expire sooner if officials restructure the 30-year bond to a shorter period of time.
“With other debt retiring, we could structure the bond issue to take advantage of that and reduce the burden on taxpayers,” Folsted added, “but then our cost of borrowing would be higher.”
Board Chair Jim Purfeerst didn’t think an eighth of a percent would make that much difference to voters — either they’ll support it, or they won’t.
“The calls I’ve received are in favor of the sales tax,” he said. “I think this would help some of the older generation within our county.”
After votes for a .25 percent and .5 percent tax each failed, officials called for a special meeting when commissioner Jeff Docken will be present to break the tie. They scheduled it for Jan. 31, which is the deadline for submitting the resolution to the Minnesota Legislature.
Folsted said staff will provide more information during the 8:30 a.m. meeting about the impacts of a .385% tax and a .33 percent tax, she said.
If officials cannot agree on a resolution during the Jan. 31 meeting, they could explore the option again in 2023.