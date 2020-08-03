A new employee at Faribault Public Schools will be the first person to contact if a coronavirus case happens in the district.
Haley Storms, district health and safety manager, began her tenure on July 27. Her role will be to oversee and handle any coronavirus cases that come out of the district’s buildings and advise building leaders on the next steps. Storms will also receive frequent updates from the Minnesota Department of Health and Rice County Public Health and make sure Faribault Public School buildings follow those guidelines to prevent an outbreak.
A graduate of Hutchinson High School and the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Storms holds degrees in public health and biology and devoted recent years to oncology research. She previously worked for the University of Minnesota and Park Nicollet.
“I have a real passion and interest in public health and felt it was time to dip my toes into the waters of public health a little bit,” Storms said.
Over the past week, district employees brought Storms up to speed on the plans already implemented for academic year 2020-21. The administration team and staff members have prepared for the possibilities of returning to school on a hybrid basis or implementing distance learning full-time, depending on the number of coronavirus cases per 10,000 in the county. Rice County had 10.16 coronavirus cases per 10,000 residents from July 5 through 18, as reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on July 30. The recommendation for that ratio is in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students. The School Board will vote on the final decision during its virtual meeting Aug. 10.
If students and teachers return to school in the fall, Storms will divide her time among all district buildings and work with each school’s assigned COVID-19 coordinator.
“If there is something she needs to be aware of, that individual point person would be the one who contacts Haley,” Superintendent Todd Sesker said. “We want to try to streamline the process as quickly as possible and we think we can do that more efficiently by having Haley on board.”
If a student, teacher or staff member feels ill during the school day, Storms will be the one to notify high-risk individuals who came into contact with the person and send out a general communication with parents and guardians. The person who feels sick will be assigned to an isolation room and either go home or finish the school day, depending on guidance from MDH.
“MDH is taking a bit of the pressure off of us,” Sesker said. “We are not medical folks; we’re education folks, so [Haley] needs to get that information from the medical folks … She’ll also have some expertise in that area better than we do.”
If the district starts out the year with full-time distance learning, Storms' responsibilities will shift to building safety inspections like monthly light safety checks, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) checks and fire marshal inspections.
Whichever model the district pursues for the fall, Storms said the format will be more thought-out and prepared than the “on a whim” distance learning that happened in the spring. To prepare for a possible hybrid model, Storms said the buildings and grounds department already set up classrooms with desks spaced 6 feet apart to meet social distance protocol. To monitor the flow of traffic between classes, she said staff discussed a tentative plan to mark the floors with arrows going in one direction. There are still a number of decisions to finalize before the year officially begins, she said.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for the students,” Storms said. “We’ll definitely be following required mask wearing and 6 feet social distancing for all buildings.”
Storms’ position is long term, so even if coronavirus becomes less of an issue during her tenure, the district can still turn to her for health and safety recommendations. For example, instead of hiring a consultant outside the district, staff can turn to Storms for advice on removing an HVAC system or establishing a plan for asbestos removal. Storms will work alongside Kaine Smith, buildings and grounds director, to make decisions.
Storm’s position is specifically for Faribault Public Schools, but since it collaborates with charter and private schools in the area, Sesker said, “If they need her, I’m sure she would be more than happy to help out.”