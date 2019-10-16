Local organizers hope the first year of a dedicated collaboration between faith groups and Rice County Habitat for Humanity will enable the construction of two fourplexes in Northfield within the next few years.
A meeting to discuss Faith Build 2020 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at Cornerstone Community Church, across the street from Northfield High School. The goal of the meeting is to draw community churches, but Rice County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Dayna Norvold is looking for the entire community to be involved.
One fourplex is scheduled to be on Cotton Lane south of the soccer fields with the other on Fourth Street. Each unit will consist of two or three bedrooms. Homeowners will have their choice of whether to install dishwashers, a laundry or other items.
Household income for prospective homeowners is limited to between $30,000 and approximately $64,000. Norvold hopes construction on the Cotton Lane fourplex begins in early spring. Habitat for Humanity is working with a professional contractor, Kleese Construction, which will provide the framing. Volunteers are expected to conduct inside finishing work.
Norvold views the housing as needed in Northfield, where the median home price is approximately $250,000. She noted that makes it difficult for working class families to afford to buy homes, a fact that places their children more at risk for decreases in high school and college graduation rates and increases in delinquency and teen pregnancy.
Habitat has not built in Northfield since 2016 due to the high cost of land and lack of buildable space. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northfield has donated $20,000 for the build as part of the church’s 150th anniversary.
Rice County Habitat for Humanity President Brent Nystrom said although some churches have expressed interest, St. John’s is the only church that has donated money to the effort. Although churches have had volunteers and made small contributions to in the past, this is the first project of this scope the community groups are working together on.
To Norvold and Nystrom, the collaboration is natural because Habitat's foundation is rooted in Christian principles.