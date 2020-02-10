The Faribault Fire Department is asking residents to clear snow from their local fire hydrants, many of which are snowed-in following the weekend storm. Residents should clear at least a three foot snow-free circle around the hydrants and a snow-free path to the hydrants for firefighters to use, Fire Chief Dusty Dienst said.
“Time is of the essence, so if they’re not shoveled out, it delays rescue efforts,” Dienst said.
Dienst said it is the responsibility of every resident to clear snow from their hydrant, not just residents in homes closest to the hydrant.
If residents are unable to clear snow themselves, they can contact the Fire Department to help them, Dienst said.