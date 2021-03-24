A Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault inmate allegedly introduced methamphetamine into the prison on numerous occasions over nearly six months in 2019.
Johnny Peralez Jr., 37, who is currently in prison in a separate file in Stillwater, is charged in Rice County District Court with introducing contraband into a state prison.
Court documents state he was charged after the Minnesota Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations received a tip in August 2019 that Peralez Jr. was getting meth into the Minnesota Correctional Facility.
“OSI reviewed phone calls with Peralez Jr. where he describes soaking ‘cards’ in methamphetamine and delivering them to the prison,” court documents state. “On Sept. 9, 2019, two envelopes addressed to Peralez Jr. were intercepted. Those envelopes each contained construction paper with a child’s drawings. The paper was tested by the Minnesota National Guard Counterdrug Task Force and tested positive for methamphetamine.”
Recorded calls involving Peralez Jr. between May and October 2019 reportedly had him describing to “female associates” who were not in custody how to soak paper in meth and send them to the prison. Peralez Jr. also allegedly sent money to people he had spoken with on the phone and directed them on delivering the cards.
His next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.
Court documents state Peralez Jr. was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in June 2017 after he pleaded guilty to a first-degree controlled substance crime after nearly one-half pound of meth was found in a bag he had discarded in June 2016 in Duluth. He is expected to be released in April 2022 in the file. He is currently incarcerated at Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater.