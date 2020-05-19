As teachers and students wrap up what might be their most peculiar school year yet, questions about the next academic year are still unknown.
Ryan Krominga, director of teacher and learning for Faribault schools, described some of the plans ahead for the academic year 2020-21 during the Faribault School Board’s virtual meeting Monday. He said it’s not yet clear if the upcoming year will begin with distance learning, or if the district will need to switch back to distance learning later in the year. Only time will tell if large group gatherings are safe and permissible in the fall.
One thing that is more certain, said Krominga, is that Faribault High School and Faribault Area Learning Center will begin offering online courses in the fall through the platform Edgenuity. Distance learning during school closures has introduced students to the experience of learning at their own pace outside of school, and some may want to continue that model. As a result, Krominga and ALC Director Vonna Dinse are looking into hybrid courses that involve a combination of online and in-person learning. Courses to be developed, or continued from last year, include health, elective courses yet to be determined and core science classes.
Krominga said he’s spreading the word about these opportunities as much as possible so students don’t enroll in online classes elsewhere, not knowing the same options are available on their own campus. If a student has a scheduling conflict, Krominga said he’ll see if Edgenuity has the class built into the platform already rather than referring students to another provider.
In deciding which classes to offer online, Krominga said he’s interested in students’ input. Alli Velander, the board's student representative, volunteered to form a group of students to talk about which courses they’d be interested in taking.
In terms of programming as a whole across the district, Krominga and the District Advisory Committee have also discussed specific areas to enhance next year and what types of outcomes they’d like to see. According to Krominga’s report, the committee was most supportive of the possible outcomes of parent/family engagement, culturally responsive teaching practices in every classroom, cross curricular teaching, student-centered learning and maker spaces/innovation options. A complete breakdown of the committee's vision is available at bit.ly/2Xiq0um.
Falcons forever
The Jefferson Jaguars, Roosevelt Rockets and Lincoln Lions will make a unique transition over the summer as all three elementary schools prepare to become Falcons.
In response to an ongoing discussion about the differing mascots at each of the schools, building principals and elementary staff recently agreed to make the transition. School buildings will keep their same names, and relics of the former mascots will be displayed inside as part of the schools’ history, but starting with the launch of the district’s new website this summer, all staff and students in the district will answer to the name “Falcon.”
“As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought our staff, schools and community together over the last two months, we have decided this is the right time to unite our schools as Falcons,” Superintendent Todd Sesker read in a message to the School Board Monday. “We believe that this change will allow us to deliver a consistent and unified message across our district and, more important, promote Falcon Pride for our students that will last from their first day of Falcons Nest preschool all the way through to adulthood.”