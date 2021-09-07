Faribault area emergency responders will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 7:46 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Faribault Fire Station, 122 Second Ave., NW.
That time (in the Central Time Zone) is when the first of four hijacked planes — American Airlines Flight 11 — crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.
Eighteen minutes later, a second plane crashed into the World Trade Center’s South Tower. By 9:03 a.m. Central, two more planes had been hijacked and crashed, one into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., another into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. A total of 2,977 people — excluding the 19 hijackers — were killed in the attacks, more than 6,000 were injured.
Saturday’s event will begin with a welcome from Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. That will be followed by a flag raising and lowering, and a bells ceremony.
Jon Niebuhr, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe and a former Faribault firefighter, will deliver the eulogy.