Looking for that one of-a-kind holiday gift for a special someone? There's plenty of unique gift options for those interested in supporting local artists and craftspeople.
For starters, you can't go wrong at Fleur De Lis Gallery. The artist co-operative gallery located at 219 Central Ave in downtown Faribault has plenty of gifts that combine artistic beauty with practicality.
One of the most stunning holiday-themed gifts on offer are Cathy Collison's glass-blown ornaments. A fixture in the local art community, Collison founded Faribault's glass garden beads 20 years ago.
Collison's been making glass ornaments for about a decade now and glass beads well before that. She loves to incorporate bright colors and vibrant patterns into her work.
If you're looking more for exquisite handcrafted jewelry, Liz Oie's bracelets and necklaces are an option. The Twin Cities-based artist's jewelry has been worn by Hollywood celebrities Julia Roberts and Tori Spelling, among others.
In her jewelry designs, Oie utilizes the finest precious and semi-precious stones. Some of Oie's jewelry even contains ancient coins and other historic pieces, giving it a particularly timeless touch.
If you're looking for art that's a bit more personal, you could commission one local artist to turn a favorite picture of a beloved pet into a timeless painting.
Julie Fakler loves both animals and art and has combined those two passions for many years. She said she was inspired to begin painting animals some 25 years ago after a visit to her father's hobby farm.
Fakler has plenty of pictures of her own pets on display at the Paradise Center for the Arts. She'll happily paint yours too, although it will have to be sometime in the New Year, since she's already booked up for the season.
Perhaps you're in the market for something a bit more practical, like a warm coat. Look no further than Grit and Grace and Ellory Elise Boutiques, which is stocking warm winter blankets made from mohair.
The new boutique store, located at 212 Central Ave N in downtown Faribault, is a partnership between Mallory Fuchs and Vicky Coon, two Faribault Public Schools employees. They've just returned to downtown Faribault, having previously run the Grace & Co Boutique in the Faribo West Mall.
The Mohair for the blankets in Coon and Fuchs's bouquet is provided by Jody and Jessica Grund of Grazing Goat Ranch. The Grunds have traditionally sold processed mohair to the Northfield Yarn Shop, giving people the chance to knit it into whatever they so choose.
One of the world’s most prized fibers for luxury goods, mohair is warm and has numerous other appealing qualities. Once processed, it's durable and shiny, naturally elastic, and takes dye well.
Faribo West Mall may have lost Coon and Fuchs's boutique, but it's still home to Kari's boutique, owned by city employee Kari Casper. Kari's occupies a small corner store but it's bursting at the seams with handmade gifts.
Kari's has plenty of handmade jewelry and winter clothing mixed with some more whimsical gifts, many made from reused material. For example, Casper makes shopping bags out of reused bags of cat food.
For those tired of drab, humorless Christmas gifts, a Buddy the Elf wreath might be just what you're looking for. The design invokes Will Ferrell's popular character in the 2003 movie "Elf," a cult classic.
With the traditional wreath mixed with Ferrell's clumsy, likable character, the item provides some good-natured humor for the Holiday season. Casper has a prototype on display in her store and already several people have asked her to make them one of their own.