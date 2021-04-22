A provision to extend Minnesota’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit appears to be on track to pass the Minnesota Legislature, providing a short-term victory for owners and admirers of historic structures like those in Faribault's downtown.
Karl Vohs, a member of Faribault's Heritage Preservation Commission, used the federal program to help fix his downtown building more than a decade ago. Because repairs to historic buildings can be extremely costly, the program will provide some relief to property owners looking to maintain the state's architectural history.
Vohs strongly supports the state level program as well, but is concerned that it could get caught up in St. Paul's constant power struggles.
“It has such a positive history that I haven’t heard people speaking out against it,” he said. “But there’s so much partisanship between the House DFL and Senate Republicans — they seem to like to disagree.”
Supporters of the credit, which was was included in the latest version of the omnibus tax bill released by the Senate on Thursday, have reasons to be elated as well as disappointed by recent announcements. While the provision would have faced a tough road to passage had it not been included in the Senate omnibus bill, the upper chamber’s provision is far less generous than the proposal included in the House version released several weeks ago.
Under the House omnibus bill, a sunset clause would remain, but the program would last for at least eight more years. The Senate’s bill only offered a one-year extension with an overall program cap of 14.5 million.
Faribault has one of the region’s most well developed historic downtowns, though only the 200 block of Main Street is formally on the National Register of Historic Places, as are buildings scattered throughout the city.
That could soon be about to change. After the state passed its version of the historic tax credit, the city hired a consultant to help the city apply to expand the district to most of downtown. After years of hard work and delays, the city appears to be on track to have its application heard this year. It will have to go through the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office, the Minnesota State Historical Society’s state review board and the National Parks Service.
For buildings covered under the National Register, all improvements must meet standards laid out by the National Parks Service. Community Development Director Kim Clausen, who serves as staff liaison to Faribault’s Heritage Preservation Commission, said that can get expensive very quickly.
Clausen also touted the program’s positive impact on the local economy. According to the University of Minnesota Extension service, the program has generated $3.5 billion in revenue and 18,000 jobs, with the vast majority of those dollars staying in local communities.
“Not only does it help us to keep important pieces of history in town, but (those dollars) stay in our community and benefit small business and workers,” she said.
Legislators first created the credit as an experiment, giving it a five-year sunset. They extended it for another five years in 2015, but without another extension or full repeal of the sunset clause the credit will expire at the end of June.
While 39 states offer a tax credit for historic building preservation, Minnesota’s is among the most generous, covering up to 20% of eligible expenses. As an alternative to the credit, historic building owners can claim a grant, for up to 90% of allowable credit. The program mirrors its federal counterpart, with an identical discount, similar application process and set of qualifications. Only buildings certified as contributing to a Historic Preservation District or designated on the National Register of Historic Places are eligible.
At the urging of the HPC, Main Street Owatonna and other local advocates, Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, both co-sponsored legislation to repeal the sunset clause.
Even though the program enjoys broad support, advocates knew it would still be a tough ask because unlike the federal government, Minnesota’s legislature is expected to balance its budget each year. As a result, legislators only have a limited amount of dollars to invest.
Erin Hanafin Berg, who serves as policy director with Rethos (formerly the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota), wasn’t surprised that the Senate’s version is more limited than the House’s, given that DFLers run the House while Republicans control the Senate.
The Senate’s legislation is built around a commitment not to increase taxes, leaving Senators with less money to invest in programs. However, advocates argue that shortchanging the Historic Preservation Tax Credit is shortsighted given the economic activity it produces.
While the Senate version was always likely to be leaner, Berg was surprised by the provision capping total program costs. She said it’s still unclear what impact the Senate’s cap will have on the program’s function.
“We feel that it’s a strong program that’s proven its worth,” she said. “It’s disappointing that the extension in the Senate’s bill is only for a year, but at least it’s a place to start from.”