While it may be cold outside, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign volunteer bell ringers agree it's often a heartwarming experience.
Faribault resident Randy Twiehoff recalls an instance while bell ringing at Walmart, when a Hispanic family came up and said they've been saving their coins over the course of the whole year. Twiehoff fondly remembers the parents having the kids put the coins in the kettle, something they were just so excited to do.
"I just really enjoy ringing, I typically do six to eight shifts a year," said Twiehoff, chair of the Lions Club bell ringing and resident of Cardinal Pointe of Faribault. "Fortunately I know a lot of people around town, so when people see me they want to contribute. It's always heartwarming to see."
The Salvation Army Bells will begin ringing this year on Nov. 19-20. Volunteers can sign up for time slots right up to Christmas, a total of 17½ days. Campaign coordinators kindly ask volunteers to fill two-hour time slots in order to reach the goal of $60,000. Bell ringing takes place at Fareway, Hy-Vee and Walmart in Faribault; Mackenthun's in Lonsdale; and Cub Foods and Family Fare in Northfield from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ringing only takes place at Walmart on Saturdays and begins Nov. 27. Ten small kettles will also be be placed in various businesses in Rice County, like Kwik Trip and Walgreens, for those interested in donating that way.
Rice County Volunteer Coordinator Jim Dale says the Salvation's Army work in Rice County is completely funded by what they receive from the kettle campaign.
"It's of utmost importance that we man the kettles with our counties many volunteers," said Dale of this year's campaign.
Dale adds residents in Rice County have been very generous in past years and hopes to have the same results this year. They met their goal of $50,000 last year, but Dale said the local Salvation Army was fortunate enough to receive extra COVID funding from the county, something he doesn't anticipate this year. He also hopes to reach the goal this year, as it could be a tough winter for folks with costs of necessities like heat and fuel increasing. Two years ago they ran short and had to rely on money other counties. Last year, Dale said they had a little excess themselves and were able to "pay back" other counties in need.
"Every year we don't know what'll happen, so we just set a budget and if we don't get it, we have to deal with it on a month-to-month basis," said Dale.
Frequent volunteers of the bell ringing each year are often churches, schools, businesses and service organizations, like the Lions Club in Faribault. Dale said the local Lions Club always steps up and takes an entire day, and has now been volunteering for two days.
Twiehoff says the Lions Club has been volunteering to ring the bells for a number of years now, and has even expanded from volunteering one day to two days because there's such a large interest in doing it. He encourages other service clubs to do the same. At Cardinal Pointe, Tweihoff says they typically host a food drive between Thanksgiving and Christmas for St. Vincent de Paul. Last year, Tweihoff began thinking about offering bell ringing to other residents, especially since Fareway is so close to his building. After going around and asking a handful of residents, Tweihoff was met with excitement and filled the shifts.
Dale, too, enjoys volunteering his time, not only as a volunteer coordinator, but also as a volunteer.
"My wife Janet and I are basically a team, she and I ring together," said Dale. "Since we retired, life is one of volunteering. We want to give back as much as we can … we truly enjoy the idea of giving and this is just one big way we can do it."
They also like to meet people who are out and about, and fondly recall wonderful experiences with people who benefited from the Salvation Army as a child, and saved all year long as their way of paying back.
"How can you replace that feeling? You can't," said Dale of the experience.