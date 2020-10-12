With perfect weather and dozens of booths run by people sharing a bit of their culture, the 15th annual Faribault International Festival was a resounding success.
With extra precautions in place to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19, the festival brought in consistently large crowds throughout the morning and afternoon for conversation and cultural exchange, said Faribault Diversity Coalition Project Manager Peter van Sluis.
The event highlighted just how rapidly Faribault has become a diverse, multicultural community. Just a couple of generations ago the town was nearly all-white, but now the city now includes a wide range of immigrants and refugees from across the globe, including Africa, Asia and Latin America.
As the FDC’s only paid staff member, van Sluis led an energetic team of volunteers to organize the event. He previously helped to resuscitate the FDC when it was on life support a decade ago and served as festival co-chair before stepping away for a few years.
Coupled with a change in leadership, the COVID-19 pandemic forced an abrupt halt to the programming, which typically includes cultural awareness, language and citizenship classes as well as two main events, the festival and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast.
When van Sluis assumed his position in August, time was running short to organize the International Festival. Traditionally, held under a hot August sun in Central Park, it was held indoors in 2018 and 2019 and in October in 2019.
COVID-19, coupled with the short timeframe, meant that the FDC would have to hold the festival outdoors in October for the first time. Van Sluis conceded that doing so marked a gamble, and it was one that the FDC clearly won, with Saturday’s unseasonably warm breeze and sunny skies. The festival is one of the FDC’s most popular events, but to maintain engagement the FDC has regularly revamped the event’s format. The 2018 edition, held at Washington Rec Center, was described by the FDC’s former director, Gordon Liu, as a “one-day pop-up cultural museum experience.”
Despite the odds, van Sluis and the FDC managed to pull together a festival that was comparable in size to those of previous years, even as COVID-19 prevented activities like face painting or a bouncy house.
FDC Board Member Asha Knish took on the task of designing safety protocols for the event. Under Knish’s direction, a page explaining the Festival’s COVID safety rules was included in the table reservation application form. At first, Knish said she didn’t know if the festival could be work, but became convinced that as long as the public was willing to cooperate.
Highlighting the size and success of the event was the annual flag ceremony. Natives of close to 30 different countries were on hand to show their pride from their native lands, and share just a little bit about their country.
Both festival regulars and newcomers offered food and/or information about their countries. Rosie Tovar, a native of El Salvador, represented Faribault’s HOPE Center and provided delicious El Salvadorean and Mexican food, which brought a steady stream of visitors to her booth for tacos and tamale which sold out before the day’s end.
“(The food) went fast,” she said. “I’m so glad that even though we’re in the pandemic it’s been a good year.”
Africa was also well represented at the Festival. Elko New Market’s GGA Catering was new to the festival, but this won’t be their last appearance, said owner Hawa Arita.
Arita started the catering company last year after more than a decade of cooking for family and friends. On Satruday, GGA provided hearty servings of African cuisine for festival goers all day long.
“It’s a great event to be at,” Arita said.
Joseph Mbele was also on hand at the event. A longtime associate professor of English at St. Olaf College, Mbele has worked hard to build bridges between the African community and white Americans.
“This is like an extension of my classroom,” he said. “ I help Americans to understand Africans and help Africans understand Americans.”
Another former member of the FDC Board, Mbele has given talks on the divide between African and U.S. cultures. He came with several books on African culture and said that at a time of great polarization, many people were interested in hearing his message.
“I’ve met a lot of interesting people,” he said. “They come with many stories to tell.”
Asian countries were also featured at the festival. Representing her native Cambodia, Sakun Breyer served food to visitors and shared a bit of information about the nation she and many others were fled to escape conflict.
Breyer is surrounded by diversity in her job as a special education teacher at the Faribault Public Schools where approximately half of the student body is composed of people of color. She said that she was overjoyed to see that diversity reflected in the festival.
“There’s so many people, different cultures and different foods here,” she said. “We’ve had a great day.”