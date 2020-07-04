The city of Dundas is officially seeking a new full-time police chief.
The move came after interim Dundas Police Chief Wade Murray said he wasn’t interested in continuing in the position after consulting with his family. He is expected to remain as a Dundas police officer.
The Dundas City Council promoted Murray to the interim position in January after former chief Eric Kline accepted a job with the Apple Valley Police Department.
The city considered the hire a way to buy a little more time to possibly hire a chief from outside the department. At that point, Murray had not indicated whether he wanted the job on a permanent basis.
Kline had been police chief since December 2018, but was a Dundas police officer for the prior 10 years. Kline succeeded former chief Gordon Mincke who served with the Dundas Police Department for 28 years, 13 as chief, before retiring in October 2018.
Dundas Administrator Jenelle Teppen noted the chief will need to work independently, have pride in the position and community, take pleasure in accomplishment and performance, and relate well to the public. Supervisory experience is considered ideal.
Applications will be accepted until Aug. 10. Teppen said she hopes a hire is in place by November. The hiring timeline is expected to include an initial candidate interview led by Teppen and a Dundas City Council subcommittee consisting of Councilors Chad Pribyl and Grant Modory. The subcommittee will then recommend a hire to the City Council. Councilors will then interview any finalists. Any hire will undergo a background investigation and psychological evaluation before starting. There is expected to be a 30-day gap between council approval and the new hire officially beginning work.
The Dundas police chief primarily works during the day on weekdays and takes care of administrative tasks, does records work and patrols, and also ensures full- and part-time officers undergo current training and supplies and equipment are maintained.
The 2020 salary range for the position is from $56,721 to $76,564, including benefits. The Police Department is primarily responsible for the area within city limits but also works under a mutual aid agreement with Northfield and Faribault in extraordinary circumstances.
“This is an important hire for the city,” Teppen said. “Our last two police chiefs came internal, and so it’s a little bit of a change to step out of that, knowing an individual for a period of time and having confidence in their past.”