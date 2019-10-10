NORTHFIELD — Northfield police are investigating a death they say could have been caused by drug use.
According to a press release, Northfield officers were dispatched Wednesday to 317 W. Division St. on a report of a man who was not breathing. Once on scene, they found an unresponsive 39-year-old and tried CPR and life-saving measures, including administering Naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The name of the man has not been released.
“Paramedics and officers were unable to revive the male, and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” the release states. “There were four other adults in the apartment at the time. Preliminary investigation indicates drug use may be involved and are investigating accordingly.”
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force and Hennepin County Medical Examiner are investigating the man's death.
Anyone with information relating to the incident or other drug situations is asked to:
• Send an anonymous text to “TIP411” (847411) with keyword “RICECO” and the information they wish to report,
• Call Northfield police at 507-645-4475 or contact Sgt. P.T. Haider at 507-663-9485.
• Contact Northfield police via its website at bit.ly/33eOrKi.
Police advise anyone who sees someone in a potential overdose situation or who is unresponsive to call 911, stay on-scene, provide CPR, help emergency responders with information and cooperate once police are notified. Those who notify law enforcement, stay on-scene and cooperate can not be charged with drug possession, according to state law.