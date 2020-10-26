A building in northwest Faribault will soon have new meaning to area residents who are food insecure.
Last week, the Northfield Community Action Center signed the lease for the space at 1400 Cannon Circle, which will eventually house a choice model food shelf in Faribault.
Natalie Ginter, Healthy Community Initiative Board member, was instrumental in identifying the Cannon Circle site as a potential location. Ginter also helped the collaborative team working on the project to connect with funding sources.
The building, located as part of the industrial park that houses Charter Spectrum, will provide about 30-by-100 feet of food shelf space. Anika Rychner, program director of CAC, said half of the space will house refrigeration and storage and the food shelf itself will occupy the other half.
“It’s on the same side as the frontage road, which is incredible because that’s where all the Growing Up Healthy staff out of Faribault are officed,” said Sandy Malecha, senior director of Northfield Healthy Community Initiative. “Being more on the north end of town, it also makes it more accessible to many lower income families.”
Following the SuperShelf model the CAC implements in Northfield, the finished food shelf will provide a variety of healthy and culturally relevant foods that meet the needs of city's diverse community in a location near many of its potential clients.
“The SuperShelf model works really well for that, but how it looks and feels will be up to the community,” Rychner said. “The CAC is just so excited to walk alongside the community of Faribault and to support this work.”
The need for a new food shelf in Faribault became apparent in the spring, after the Faribault Food Shelf closed. But incidentally, a solution began unfolding a couple months prior as a new collaborative effort took form.
Recognizing a hole in food provision during the coronavirus pandemic, Growing Up Healthy and Faribault Youth Investment partnered with over 15 area entities to create hunger relief solutions for local families in March. The collaborative team set up mobile food distribution sites at various locations and continued that effort after the Faribault Food Shelf closed. Over the summer, these mobile food shelves helped feed over 1,000 unique households.
To better gauge the specific food needs of clients and decide on the food shelf model, the collaborative team released surveys. Over 200 Faribault residents provided input or attended virtual listening sessions. Based on the input collected, the team determined a combination choice food shelf model and mobile distribution service would best serve the needs of the Faribault community.
In August, the Rice County Board of Commissioners approved $125,500 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the collaborative team to cover costs of a new food shelf in Faribault. The Northfield Community Action Center, which has served northern Rice County communities for decades, will serve as the lead partner in the collaboration.
The Faribault Diversity Coalition has stored the Faribault Food Shelf’s remaining products for the past couple months, and Rychner said the CAC has begun moving products out of the space.
Even after the physical space begins storing food, Malecha said the CAC will continue providing mobile distribution to clients. Surveys show a lack of transportation prevents some families from accessing food shelves.
Still to come, the CAC will hire two staff for the shelf: a food access program coordinator and support specialist. The CAC wants to hire bilingual and local staff members in these positions. In the interim, Faribault Youth Investment Executive Director Becky Ford, Growing Up Healthy Director Natalia Marchan and Hosanna Church Campus Coordinator Steph Helkenn are working together to coordinate the food distribution needs for the fall.
The CAC will lead the build-out at 1400 Cannon Circle, working with partners experienced in the area of building out food shelves. How soon the project begins depends on a few factors, like the contractor’s availability. The contractor has been in touch with the CAC on a weekly basis, and Rychner anticipates work to begin early 2021 to allow for a spring opening.