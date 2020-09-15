Though it expressed misgivings about the ongoing parking shortage, Faribault’s Planning Commission has signed off on the Faribault City Council’s preferred approach to expanding housing downtown.
Under a formula suggested by City Planner Dave Wanberg, the city’s “multiplier” for limiting the number of apartments in a downtown building has been reduced. Previously, it sat at 2,000 square feet per unit to 1,200 square feet per unit.
Initially, the “multiplier” was coupled with a requirement that parking stalls accompany any new housing development. That requirement was scrapped to help enable downtown building owners to develop apartments on the second and third floors of their buildings, according to City Administrator Tim Murray.
On the other hand, Wanberg’s proposal increases the minimum square footage of all apartments in the downtown district except for small efficiency apartments. According to Wanberg this change brings Faribault more into line with national averages.
Wanberg said he isn't certain if, in practice, the ordinance change will increase the number of housing units downtown. However, it will increase flexibility for developers while maintaining safeguards to avoid overcrowding.
The change in city ordinance was recommended by Wanberg afeeter the council backed Developer Todd Nelson’s proposal to convert the upper two floors of the former Masonic Lodge at 230 Central Ave. into apartments. The council was required to issue a variance for the project because of the city’s restrictive formula. Implemented more than 20 years ago, it was designed to address the ongoing problem of limited downtown parking.
Wanberg maintains that 230 Central Ave. wasn’t a particularly remarkable case within the downtown area, and so the ordinance should be changed to ensure a consistent approach that is in line with the current council’s wishes.
Under Wanberg’s proposal, the minimum square footage for efficiency apartments declines from 600 square feet to 550 square feet. By contrast, one-bedroom apartments must increase from 600 to 650 square feet, two bedrooms from 700 to 900 square feet and three bedrooms from 900 to 1,100 square feet.
For some members of the Planning Commission, the idea of having a multiplier at all is redundant and arbitrary. However, the council implemented the multiplier in order to prevent a developer from putting too many apartments into one space.
A 2017 analysis found that under the old guidelines, approximately 100 new apartments could be added to downtown. The recent completion of a new apartment building across from the Community Center doesn’t deduct from that total because it includes its own parking. However, the study also found that less than half of those theoretically allowed apartments would have accompanying parking stalls. The rest would be forced to find parking elsewhere, highlighting the city’s parking woes.
In total, Wanberg has said he is comfortable allowing an increase in parking spots. However, he’s said that the city can still be more efficient in how it provides parking space to avoid crunches during peak times.
“When you add up all of the parking within walking distance of Central Avenue, there is more than enough parking to accommodate residential,” he said. “It just isn’t all going to be on-site.”
In the last couple of years, the city has added downtown parking, purchasing the former Knights of Columbus hall and Columbia Hall, both on Third Street, demolishing the buildings and converting them to parking lots.
To Planning Commissioner Steve White, the parking issue is a much bigger concern. White argued that the need for more parking close to any new developments should be a higher priority, but declined to hold up the ordinance over it.
“We can’t tie parking stalls to this discussion,” he said. “I’ve only got so much fight in me and this is what the city council wants.”
With the Planning Commission’s unanimous approval, it’s likely that the amended ordinance will be put up for a vote at the Faribault City Council’s Sept. 22 meeting.