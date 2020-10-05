Students and staff at Faribault Lutheran School filed out of the building at 8:45 a.m. Monday morning and congregated on the lawn east of the parking lot — a response to a practice fire drill to kick off Fire Prevention Week.
Schools throughout the country observe Fire Prevention Week Oct. 4-10 as part of Fire Prevention Month. In Faribault, Fire Chief Dusty Dienst visited FLS Monday to provide feedback on the schools’ procedure for evacuating everyone from the building.
“I applaud you,” Dienst told the students and staff. “You did a great job, and I love that you’re all right here.”
First-year FLS Principal Becky Gerdes added a new step to the school’s fire drill procedure this year after. To help teachers account for all their students after exiting the building, they first grab a laminated red and green card from their classroom door caddy. Out on the lawn, teachers hold up the green side of their card to indicate all their students are present or with another supervising adult. If a student is caught in a transition, like returning from the bathroom, the teacher holds up the red side of the card. The office staff or administration workers then track down the absent student.
Gerdes previously developed the red and green card step when she worked at another elementary school and wanted to replicate it at FLS.
“I’ve worked at a building with 1,000 students, and it worked there,” Gerdes said.
Dienst said he never saw the red/green card method applied at any other schools in Faribault before but would like other elementary schools to become aware of the option. FLS has the advantage of a smaller student population and smaller building, he said, but the Faribault Public Schools elementary school might be able to adjust the procedure to include intercom communication in addition to the signs. The system wouldn’t work as well with large schools like Faribault Middle School and Faribault High School, however, Dienst said.
In applying the new step for the first time Monday, FLS teachers accounted for all their students in no time at all.
“It’s really simple, and simplicity and flexibility is so necessary in these kinds of plans,” Dienst said.
Later in the week, Dienst plans to return to FLS to supervise staff as they implement another fire drill, this time with a chair impeding the use of one of the doors. Students and staff typically exit the door nearest them, but Gerdes wants to ensure they respond appropriately if the nearest exit imposes a safety threat.
Fire Prevention Month
The Faribault Fire Department will make appearances at other schools in town throughout the next few days, but Dienst said the team will do far less classroom engagement compared to prior Fire Prevention weeks.
Due to visitor restrictions at Faribault Public Schools, a protocol established to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the department worked with Troy Temple of TLT Video Productions and National Fire Prevention Week resources to put together a video equivalent of its annual classroom education piece. A representative of the department will also bring a fire truck to some of the school parking lots to show students the functions of various tools and how to operate the fire hose and ladder.
Since COVID-19 prevented a number of community partners from organizing fire safety presentations this year, the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) developed a number of online resources for local fire departments to promote.
The 2020 Fire Safety Week campaign is titled “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” since the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. is attributed to cooking. According to USFA, fire departments in the U.S. responded to 189,000 cooking fires in residential buildings per year from 2016 to 2018. These fires resulted in an estimated 170 deaths, 3,300 injuries and $443 million in property loss.
To raise awareness of how to prevent residential fires, particularly those that start in the kitchen, USFA released outreach materials like social media cards, videos and pictographs. These resources serve as not only teaching tools but simple and eye-catching visuals that are accessible to those who struggle with reading or those who speak a language other than the one represented.