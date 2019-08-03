Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that the Small Business Administration approved his request for an Administrative Declaration of Disaster for Dodge, Goodhue, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, and Steele counties.
Walz submitted a request to SBA on July 29, requesting the declaration after heavy rainfall and flooding caused damage to Dodge County and its surrounding counties. As a result of its approval, property owners in those counties will now be eligible for low-interest loans to help with recovery from the heavy rainfall events in June and July.
“The communities in and around Dodge County will receive this much-needed support to repair and restore their communities,” said Walz. “The results of heavy rainfall have been detrimental and I am proud to have successfully obtained this critical assistance.”
Low-interest disaster loans will be available to property owners for physical damage and economic injury. The Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
The Disaster Loan Outreach Center is at Kasson City Hall, 401 Fifth St SE, Kasson. The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays through Aug. 14. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.