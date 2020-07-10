The Little family pictured from left, back, TJ Little & Chelsea Hatfield, Tim Little, Charlie & Tawna Schneider and Tricia & Nick Streitz. Front, Axl Little, Tami Little, Gavinn Schneider, Jax Little, MiaRae Schneider and Savannah Schneider. Not pictured Lucas Brezina. (Photo courtesy of Krissy McCabe Photography)