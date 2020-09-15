Maximilian John Paitich, 29, of St. Paul, is charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and refusing to submit to a chemical test in connection with a Thursday pursuit.
Court documents state Paitich was charged after Minnesota State Patrol dispatchers received a hit-and-run complaint involving a gray Volkswagen with heavy front-end damage shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday in Dakota County.
A trooper, waiting on Interstate 35 near the Lyndale Avenue/Hwy. 21 exit in Faribault, reportedly noticed the car Paltich was driving and caught up with the vehicle, making a traffic stop approximately 1 mile south.
“The trooper could see smoke coming from the engine bay and fluids leaking onto the shoulder of the interstate,” court documents state. (Paitich) was the only occupant of the vehicle. When the trooper spoke to (Paitich), he noticed the vehicle was still moving slowly and asked (Paitich) to put the vehicle in park.”
Paitich reportedly refused to do so and accelerated back into traffic, before he was again stopped 3 miles to the south and unsuccessfully tried to drive away once more. Although a preliminary breath test reportedly showed no blood alcohol content in Paitich’s system, officers believed he showed signs of having used a narcotic. A trooper reportedly found a small baggie with leftover marijuana and a nearly empty tequila bottle in the vehicle. Paitich refused to provide a blood sample.
Judge Steven Schwab released Paitich on his own recognizance Friday, contingent on him remaining law-abiding, making all future court appearances, not entering bars or liquor stores and meeting other court requirements. His next court date is Sept. 24.
In other reports:
Daniel Fernando Delgado Jr., 27, of Faribault, is charged with second-degree cocaine sale in Rice County District Court after allegedly selling the drug three different times over the course of weeks.
Court documents state Delgado was charged after the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force received a report in November 2018 that he was willing to sell a gram of cocaine for $100. The sale allegedly took place, the cocaine weighed 0.63 grams.
Approximately three weeks later, Delgado reportedly offered to sell 3.5 grams of the drug for $250. The following month, Delgado allegedly sold approximately 7 grams of cocaine for $500.
Delgado’s first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.