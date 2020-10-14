Hometown: Faribault
Job title: Roosevelt Elementary School nurse
Education history: Associate’s degree in nursing and currently in my senior year of obtaining a baccalaureate degree in nursing
Years with FPS: fifth school year as an employee. I am a 2007 Faribault graduate and was an Emerald for five years.
What are some of your hobbies and interests? I enjoy spending time with my family on our farm. My son loves playing with the goats and chickens!
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know? I am a certified Zumba instructor.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in nursing? Nursing is an aspect of my life, not just a career. I am a chronic problem solver and I love a good challenge. This year will be the ultimate challenge!
What do you enjoy most about working with students? Their smiling faces and warm hugs. I don’t always get to see the children when they are at their best, but I still love putting a smile on their face, even when they are not feeling well.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? I am happy to be a part of keeping the staff and students in my building safe.