Elementary student Julie Inman likes the outdoor play area set aside for kids at River Bend Nature Center more than those at parks for one unique reason.
"You can build things in here," said Inman while standing in the middle of River Bend's Kids in the Wild. The space is complete with tepees and numerous limbs for building. "You can't build anything like this in parks."
Inman was just one of many students enjoying the Kids in the Wild outdoor play area Wednesday morning, part of River Bend's "Pay What You Can Adventure Day" program. Open to kindergarten through fifth graders, adventure days are day-long camps held on days when school's not in session. The program gives youth the opportunity for outdoor recreation and activities to interact with, discover and understand nature.
With the help of generous donors and in an effort to make programs accessible to the whole community, program costs for adventure days are now 'pay what you can.'
Held Wednesday through Friday over MEA break, Wednesday's activities were dependent on the current weather conditions, as the program mainly takes place outside.
River Bend Naturalist Kevin Mattson, who was leading the program Wednesday morning with intern Bailey Seashore, said that since rain was expected in the afternoon, the morning was front-loaded with outside activities.
After playing some games to get to know other the program's participants and getting some play time in at Kids in the Wild, Wednesday's group headed inside the Interpretive Center to feed River Bend's turtle and salamander. Mattson predicted afternoon activities would mostly revolve around crafts and indoor activities.
The program's days will give youth an inside look on geocaching, shelter building and hiking to parts of the woods where they may not have been. While many participants have been to River Bend before on a school field trip or with their families, Mattson said there's lots of other cool things to explore on River Bend's 743 acres of land.
"It's a chance for kids to get a difference experience and meet kids they may not know," said Mattson.
For Seashore, interning at River Bend is like taking a trip down memory lane. A junior at St. Olaf College studying environmental science, Seashore has fond memories of attending programs, just like the adventure days, what she credits to sparking an interest and passion for nature and environmental justice. Seashore, who lived in Faribault, grew up going to programs at River Bend and exploring what the area has to offer.
River Bend Operations Manager/Naturalist Katy Anderegg added that the Kids in the Wild play area was recently revamped by volunteers gathered by supporters, Bill and Wendy Wustenberg. A new tepee structure was built for kids to key off of and let their imagination run wild in. Along with clearing out invasive species and weeds, volunteers cut up dead/fallen trees into sections and put those pieces back into the space. A log pathway leads kids to the first tepee, before heading down toward the newer one.
"Kids can add or modify the tepees and really get creative out here," said Anderegg.
And that is just what the kids in Wednesday's program accomplished. A group of kids gathered inside the new tepee, improving the space and adding some natural decorations. They enjoyed interacting with each other and bouncing around ideas about what to do next.
Anderegg says more plans are in the works for the outdoor play area, like the addition of tools for kids to use (play in the mud, etc.). In a normal year, a small stream runs through the valley of the play area, giving kids the opportunity to construct bridges and little dams in/over them.