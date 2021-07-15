Laura Baker Services Association has introduced a new program to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families find the help they need at nearly every stage of life.
Expected to launch Sept. 1, the Family Navigator Service will assist families going through life’s major milestones. Services include prenatal assistance, birth and infancy, toddlers and preschool, and preparing for the various transition points throughout the school years, at various points throughout the school year, and for life after school, including job preparation and aging related services, according to an announcement from Laura Baker Services, a Northfield-based organization that first opened in 1897 and moved to the college city a year later.
Individuals using the Family Navigator Service can get help finding community connections, accessing county, state and federal programs, and housing options. The program will offer help with legal issues, particularly guardianship, wills and trusts, and with record management.
Families of those with special needs can often feel overwhelmed, said Sandi Gerdes, Laura Baker Services Association executive director. Laura Baker, she said, has the resources to make things easier for them by putting them in touch with a network of both professionals and other families facing the same challenges.
“So many times our service focuses directly on one person, as they should, but each person also comes with support circle,” said Gerdes of the program to help families. “We really think about it as a program for families, someone standing beside them with the journey.”
Gerdes said they created the program after receiving requests from families looking for assistance on getting the answers they are looking for. Though starting the pilot in the middle of June, in small ways, Gerdes said this type of program is something they’ve done for a number of years. This program has helped LBSA make the commitment to offer the services from a broader, more defined angle.
Sam Gershman has been hired to lead the program, and currently he is working with a pilot group that includes couples needing guidance on the birth of a child with Down syndrome and a family looking for specialized therapeutic services. The experiences of this initial group will help to set the program’s foundation.
While there may be additional information learned along the way, Gerdes said they plan to determine what questions families are asking and how to best help them before the program launches in September.
Gersham has a background in working with families and youth with various needs. In particular, he has worked with children who have autism. He says his greatest passion is any work he’s done building communities and as a means to support them.
“Kickstarting new initiatives with creative ways to solve problems and developing strong relationships with others in the community are the two best ways I get things done,” Gersham stated on the Family Service Navigator informational page.
This new program, Gerdes says, is not seen as a replacement to case management, but as a way to help others access community connections and resources.