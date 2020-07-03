<&firstgraph>Delon Musselman will greet any new guest who visits his Faribault home by ringing the large bell that sits on top of his garage.
<&firstgraph>Growing up, Musselman, 72, remembers his grandparents had a similar bell at their summer home. After he became a grandfather himself, Musselman wanted to continue the tradition. But the bell isn’t the only thing Musselman inherited from his grandparents — it’s from them, he said, that he developed the mentality of being socially inviting and inclusive.
<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>“It’s just in my DNA to be friendly,” said Musselman, who remembers seeing about two dozen cars outside his grandparents’ house after church on Sunday afternoons.
<&firstgraph>The “old school, small-town friendly” Musselman witnessed while growing up in the 1950s and 1960s is something he wants to restore for younger generations. From facilitating circle time at various schools, inviting students to help him garden and starting the Hello Campaign, Musselman has broken through barriers with teens and modeled what it means to be socially friendly.
“It’s my goal to make Faribault the friendliest community in southern Minnesota,” said Musselman. “But I can’t do it alone.”
Circle up
<&firstgraph>Musselman’s work with youth dates back 50 years, when he landed a job at a center for juvenile delinquents in the Twin Cities as a 22-year-old. He worked at the Faribault Area Learning Center for 35 years, as a greeter and a “Circle keeper.”
<&firstgraph>“Circle” refers to a place and time to gather in a small group and be transparent with one another by “unloading whatever your heart carries.” The tradition dates back over 1,000 years with primitive cultures, said Musselman. Applying the model in academic settings, he usually gathers with 20 to 25 youth in one circle.
<&firstgraph>“Kids need that safe adult to talk to,” said Musselman. “I often think I’ve adopted hundreds of kids … I’m willing to be that [safe adult friend] to anyone.”
<&firstgraph>Musselman facilitated Circles at the for many years at the Faribault ALC and more recently began the work at Faribault Middle School, in Doug Tinaglia’s classroom. He also leads Circles for sixth-graders at Minnesota New Country School in Henderson and plans to implement Circles at Faribault High School.
<&firstgraph>Throughout his years of leading Circles, Musselman said students have developed strong listening and speaking skills. He teaches students that listening is more important than speaking and gives them the option to pass for every talking piece introduced. This takes the performance expectation off the plate, he said.
<&firstgraph>Students have given Musselman positive feedback on Circles throughout the years as well. He recalls one time in particular when a young boy, a Somali student, told him Circle was the safest place for him at Faribault Middle School.
<&firstgraph>“That’s probably true for a lot of kids, even if they didn’t necessarily say it to me directly,” said Musselman.
<&firstgraph>The work of the Hello Campaign began long before Musselman gave it an official name a couple years ago. He challenges youth — or anyone, for that matter — to say hello to five new people every day. The goal with the campaign, he said, is to meet a foundational human need of being social.
<&firstgraph>Musselman has modeled what these in-person encounters look like by engaging in conversation with students in the lunchroom and periodically visiting classrooms at Faribault Middle School. He believes the world would be in a better place if people took the time to be patient, kind and friendly to one another. An additional piece of his campaign is to promote phone conversations over texting.
<&firstgraph>“We are social creatures, and we need to engage with one another in real time,” he said.
Growing in the garden
Another project Musselman developed over the past 15 years has given youth a specific place in the outdoors to work together, talk, and allow new friendships to evolve. The garden and monument that marks the location of the former Garfield Elementary School is across the street from Musselman’s house, and high school students every summer help him tend the plants and flowers. This year, four students have volunteered to tend the garden.
<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>The garden tending starts and ends with Circle time; first, students talk about what they want to do in the garden, and afterward, they reflect on what happened. Musselman challenges them to work with someone they don’t know very well, and over and over, he said the main takeaway students name is that they made a new friend.
<&firstgraph>Bailey Peterson, a rising Faribault High School senior, began volunteer gardening last year among about 20 students and participated in the project again this summer with three others. Her interest in gardening and giving back to the community inspired her to get involved with the project, and she said the end result is always worth the hard work.
<&firstgraph>Although Circle was a bit awkward at first, Peterson said it was a great opportunity for everyone to have their opinions heard and to come to a better understanding of the other group members.
<&firstgraph>“There were a couple people over last summer I saw in class but never really talked to, and we actually became really good friends,” said Peterson. “… You work with those people and get to know them, their strengths and their weaknesses, and yours, too.”
<&firstgraph>Peterson said Musselman is really helpful in the gardening and Circle process.
<&firstgraph>“He sees the best in everybody even if you don’t see it in yourself,” she said. “He knows you have this wonderful potential and he’s great at helping you express it.”
<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Kylie Petricka, also a rising senior at Faribault High School, said volunteering in the garden at Garfield Park allowed her to relax and find peace while reconnecting with the natural world. It also marked her first experience of interacting with others outside her home since the coronavirus shutdowns.
<&firstgraph>“I find Circle time meaningful because during that time, De creates a safe atmosphere for everyone involved in the circle,” said Petricka. “Anyone can open up and share their opinions without the fear of being laughed at or judged.”