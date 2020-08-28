A fire inside Faribault's Jennie-O Turkey Store Feed Mill was caused by a malfunctioning tractor, according to the city's fire chief.
Firefighters were called just before 6 a.m. Friday to the facility on Cabot Avenue, south of the city of Faribault following a report that a tractor trailer was inside the feed mill and its tractor was on fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found the tractor's cab and engine compartment inside the structure, fully engulfed in flames. All employees had already evacuated the building.
"Crews worked hard to access the fire which was under the hood and inside the cab. Firefighters worked with staff to verify utility control for the area involved. Two fans were set-up to remove smoke from the loading area of the feed mill where this vehicle was located at the time of the fire," Fire Chief Dustin Dienst wrote in a release.
After a tow truck called to remove the tractor from the structure, pulled it from the building, firefighters extinguished two small fires.
The tractor was completely destroyed, the trailer was undamaged and the building appeared to sustain only minor damage. Crews cleared the scene at 8:25 am.
Employees told firefighter that before the fire started, they heard a small boom in the loading bay. When they looked to see what was going on they saw flames coming out from under the engine compartment of the tractor. The tractor trailer driver said that the vehicle was running fine and that he had no idea why the fire started. The cause of the fire will be documented as a failure of equipment.
“Thankfully nobody was standing near the vehicle when the fire started. Employees acted fast by calling 911 and evacuating the building quickly. The design of the building and materials used to construct this facility played an important role in limiting fire damage," said Dienst.