The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a Faribault man who unsuccessfully sought to have his guilty plea withdrawn.
The case turns on the amount of heroin Anthoney Michael Fugalli sold a police informant in May and June 2018, and whether the mere agreement to sell is criminal. Fugalli, 30, who was convicted in August 2019 of first-degree drug sale, promised to sell a total of 13 grams of heroin in four different transactions, the actual weight was 8.9 grams, less than the 10-gram threshold needed for the first-degree charge.
The state Court of Appeals in December declined to overturn the conviction, finding that Fugalli's November 2018 admission was valid.
“Because Fugalli’s admission to offering to sell at least the threshold amount of heroin acknowledges that he violated the statute regardless of the amount he actually delivered, the district court had a sufficient factual basis to accept Fugalli’s plea,” wrote the Appellate Court.
It also noted that state stature defines “sell” to mean not only, “to sell, give away, barter, deliver, exchange, distribute or dispose of” the drugs, but also “to offer or agree to” sell.
“Fugalli’s first-degree crime was completed by his offer to sell the specified quantity,” wrote the court, “and although his actual delivery of a lesser amount than was bargained for might suggest that he is imprecise with his buyers during his drug dealing, it does not reduce the degree of his drug-dealing criminality.”
If the high court agrees that Fugalli's actions don't meet the criteria for first-degree sale, Fugalli would likely be convicted of a lesser second-degree charge. That would reduce his 78-month prison sentence to a a 38-month probationary sentence.
"The length of a person’s sentence should turn on what was actually sold not on what the defendant said he was going to sell. A person should not have to serve extra prison time for mere puffery," Fugalli's attorney, Sean Michael McGuire, wrote in a petition to the Supreme Court.
Fugalli is also awaiting trial on charges of second-degree drug sale and third-degree murder for the June 19, 2018 overdose death of a Faribault man. COVID-19 related delays and closings have pushed off a trial, and no date is currently set.
Following his June 2018 arrest, Fugalli reportedly confessed to selling the victim heroin, saying he warned him that the drug may contain fentanyl, an opioid more powerful than heroin.
The Supreme Court has not yet set a date for a hearing for Fugalli.