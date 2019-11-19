State Bank of Faribault is celebrating 100 years of serving the Faribault area with a new display commemorating a beloved Faribault business that closed its doors more than 50 years ago.
The new display comes thanks to the hard work of bank President John Carlander, who’s been collecting Fleckenstein Brewing memorabilia for over 10 years. Carlander acquired many of his Fleckenstein pieces from an antique dealer from Morristown.
Carlander’s growing collection is on display in the bank’s lobby, attracting both customers and mere passersby. It’s gained attention throughout the region, even being featured in magazines.
The Fleckenstein family’s history as brewers dates all the way back to the 16th century, when Gottfried Fleckenstein started brewing his own beer in the Fleckenstein Castle. Nearly 300 years later, Gottfried and Ernst Fleckenstein brought their brewing tradition to Minnesota. That was 1855.
First settling in St. Paul, the Fleckensteins moved their operations to Faribault two years later. Here, they found the sand-rock bluffs which line the Straight River, and dug tunnels — an ideal location to age their beers.
The old brewery managed to hang on for nearly a century before being squeezed out of business in 1964. The brewery’s main buildings were torn down, and today, little remains of what was once an iconic Faribault brand.
Carlander said that as a young man, he had little time for antiques, but as he’s gotten older, he’s come to appreciate their value. In particular, he loves the Fleckenstein collection because it harkens back to historic Faribault tradition that is now at risk of being lost.
Fleckenstein’s hasn’t been gone that long, with Carlander’s bank having once shared Faribault’s business landscape with the brewery. In addition, many direct descendants of Fleckenstein’s workers still call Faribault home.
Given that context, Carlander said that it’s particularly important to preserve a bit of that memory that once was Fleckenstein’s for future generations. And with Carlander’s efforts gaining attention throughout the region, he’s sought to expand his collection.
Among the most recently piece is an old Fleckenstein brewery cart, which the company had once used to hawk its beers. Carlander purchased the historic cart from Rice County Historical Society President Brian Schmidt, who acquired it from Faribault's Keeper's Antiques.
With the cart in hand, Carlander brainstormed with Schmidt on the best way to preserve it as an icon of Rice County history. They ultimately settled on putting it in a glass box, so as it preserve it and keep it free from dust.
Once the cart was fully restored, they decided to bring it back to life, replicating an iconic 1949 photo where Zane Roscoe “Shorty” Crandall rode a pet goat around town to promote Fleckenstein’s beer. Carlander has had a replica of both the goat and Crandall, who died in the early 1950's made for the display.
Only one part of the original photo is not part of the replica — a sign saying “I’ll be on tap March 17.” Carlander says that he’s heard that someone in town still has that sign, and would love to add it to the display.
Carlander said his affection for local memorabilia isn’t likely to stop with Fleckenstein’s. He’s looking forward to adding memorabilia related to other historic local businesses, like the (Vogt) Creamery and Tilt-A-Whirl (though a renovated Tilt-A-Whirl car does sit outside the bank during spring and summer), to his extensive collection.
“We’re a community bank, and because we’re a community bank, we like to pay tribute to those businesses that have been in our community for many years,” he said.