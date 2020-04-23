My name is Brittany and I am one of River Bend Nature Center’s naturalists. It is because of people like you, who support River Bend through memberships and donations, that River Bend is able to operate; providing environmental education programs and instilling a love of nature.
Celebrating Earth Day as a young child has influenced my life in so many ways. I spent every possible moment exploring nature. I grew up fishing, hiking, camping, and learned that I wanted to be a voice for nature. A voice for the plants and animals that are being lost.
I went to school for ecology and after finishing college I served two terms with Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa.
During my service, I conducted habitat restoration in the bluff lands of southeast Minnesota; right in my own backyard. I was working to restore and protect habitat for so many species that were losing their home. Reducing the amount of non-native invasive species, restoring fire to habitats that needed it, and really understanding how humans are impacting the earth.
Throughout my careers in natural resources I have learned so much and have a deep found appreciation and respect for the earth and all it has to offer. I somehow landed the absolute perfect job when I came to River Bend Nature Center. Along with my passion for restoring and protecting Minnesota’s natural resources, I get to educate others.
I am in a position to educate and help shape future environmentalists that will be the voice for nature for generations to come. Earth Day may only be once a year, but for me it is 365 days a year!