At the first meeting of the new ad-hoc committee on on-street bicycle lanes, Councilors Janna Viscomi and Elizabeth Cap, and Mayor Kevin Voracek expressed strong support for improving and expanding upon the city’s network of bike routes.
An ad hoc committee to deal with the issue was created on May 12, after councilors expressed support for one at the prior week’s work session. The ad hoc committee will meet as needed, producing recommendations for the whole council.
Viscomi has long been a vocal advocate for making the city easier for cyclists to navigate. Currently the longest serving councilor, she lamented a lack of progress over her tenure even as the council has embraced an ambitious vision.
“In the time I have left (on council), I want to get real things done to make the city more bikeable,” she said. “Every three years, we come up with a really beautiful but daunting plan, and then don’t execute any part of it.”
Boosting recreational opportunities for Faribault residents is an important component of the city’s Journey to 2040 Vision. The city’s Parks, Trails and Open Spaces plan approved last December notes that well-maintained parks provide many economic and social benefits. As noted under the plan, encouraging bicycle usage would have numerous positive effects. In addition to improving public health and reducing vehicle emissions, more bike usage could ease downtown Faribault’s parking woes.
While the city’s parks system and its 8.4 miles of paved trails is more extensive than those of many other cities its size, funding has lagged. Viscomi raised concerns that as the city has focused on improving opportunities for recreational biking, it’s failed those hoping to use bikes as a basic form of transportation.
“We’ve got a lot of trails that don’t lead us to where we need to go,” she said. “We’ve got to become a lot more efficient when it comes to getting from point A to point B.”
Many of the existing routes are circuitous and indirect, unnecessarily forcing bicyclists to cross streets and take indirect routes that take extra time and raise the risk of an accident. Other routes, like those in Teepee Tonka Park, aren’t well maintained. Councilors raised particular frustration that the city’s network of bike routes remains largely informal and disorganized. That often leaves guests and even locals bewildered as to what the best routes to get from place to place.
Viscomi said that if she weren’t on City Council, she likely wouldn’t even know that thanks to its continuity, Sixth Street provides a safer alternative for bicyclists when compared to other, more heavily traveled east-west routes.
City Administrator Tim Murray said that the city would need to prioritize particular routes, then work to ensure safe travel along them. Once routes are more well defined, the city could focus on particularly troubling areas.
“We need to define what is the bike route system, because that’s not really been formalized,” he said. “It isn’t practical to have signs on every corner.”
Currently, there’s just one trailhead in the city, at White Sands Dog Park, and just one on-street bicycle route, along Hulett Ave. The Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan suggests adding several more trailheads and on-street bicycle routes in strategically chosen locations.
The plan further states that trailheads should have numerous amenities, including drinking fountains, restrooms, bicycle repair stations and parking areas and most of all, signage that offers directions to key points within the city and approximate distance.
Voracek said he’d like to see an online map of the city’s bike routes. Throughout the route, he said that additional signage could offer codes that people can scan onto their phones to see their current location in the network.
Rice County Public Health’s Josh Ramaker said that improvements to the current system would be welcome. Ramaker said that the lack of organization currently has made it harder to convince many locals that bike riding can be a safe and practical means of transportation.
“If you just want to bike to the supermarket, it can be very difficult (in Faribault),” he said. “ If we had a well-connected network, people could maneuver through the city with ease.”
The city's Director of Engineering, Mark Duchene said that based on feedback from the councilors and mayor, staff will put together an extensive bike-lane plan in the coming weeks. Once it’s complete, residents will be invited to give feedback. While the plan could provide an appealing vision, finding the funding to make it work could prove more of a challenge. Even under a strong pre-COVID economy, the city found itself cash strapped, with rising personnel costs forcing levy hikes.