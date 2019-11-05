The Faribault Police Department and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism on Tuesday presented a check for $2,370 to the HOPE Center. The funds were raised during October, designated nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In memory of our mutual friend, Barb Larson, who was killed in a 2016 domestic violence incident, the department partnered with the Chamber to sell limited edition purple police patches for a $20 donation. Faribault officers wore the purple patch on their uniforms through the month to help raise awareness of domestic violence in our community. Additional donations were also collected from officers wishing to grow “Beards for Barb."
“We are pleased to make this donation to the HOPE Center which provides important support to survivors of domestic violence. We appreciate everyone who donated for this cause," said Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen.