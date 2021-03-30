Despite the pandemic, a pair of local conservation organizations have continued to make progress on several projects to enhance and expand local wildlife habitat.
Rice County Pheasants Forever, the local chapter of the Minnesota-based national nonprofit, is spearheading efforts to create a new wildlife management area in southern Steele County near Ellendale. Land has already been purchased for the area, which would sit in the Straight River valley.
Jeanine Vorland, a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife manager, said that the understanding is that the land will eventually be donated to the state. For now however, it remains in the control of Pheasants Forever.
Transforming the land into a wildlife area is expected to take about a year, but it’s far from the only project on Rice County Pheasants Forever’s plate. Chapter President Dean Turek said that traditional educational and outreach efforts have continued with only minimal modifications.
Even last fall, the organization’s annual Everett Ostermann Memorial Youth Mentor Hunt proceeded without a hitch. Following a safety briefing and warmup, each young hunter was paired with an older hunter and dog, making for a generally COVID-safe environment.
In addition, Pheasants Forever has received a $50,000 grant from the state to pursue further conservation work. Over the next three years, members will focus on clearing the land of trees and replacing them with native prairie grass, restoring the natural ecosystem.
“The change in habitat will be hugely beneficial for pheasants, turkey and other wildlife,” he said.
While Pheasants Forever sometimes works in Steele County, the county has another organization with similar focus. An independent nonprofit, Minnesota Pheasants Inc. of Steele County pays no dues to a national organization, instead focusing all of its resources on local projects. Its is currently working on a pair of projects in collaboration with the DNR. The most recent effort was to establish a natural nesting ground in the Aurora State Wildlife Management Area, located between Owatonna and Blooming Prairie just west of Hwy. 218.
In exchange for DNR grants, the nonprofit is asked to make a matching contribution of 10%. However, this contribution can be cash or an in-kind component such as volunteer service, donated supplies or use of equipment.
Both organizations suffered their first major blow of 2021 when they were forced to cancel their annual fundraising banquet. A spring banquet is a tradition for about two-thirds of Pheasants Forever chapters, serving as the main fundraiser for most of them.
Last year, Rice County’s Pheasants Forever Banquet was held March 14, squeezed in just before the pandemic brought a mass wave of event cancellations. Turek said that made Rice County one of the few chapters to hold a fundraiser last year.
Minnesota Pheasants scheduled its fundraiser just five days later March 19, but those five days made a big difference. After more than 40 years, the annual tradition was cancelled. This year, neither organization is holding a banquet. Trask said that the organization appears to be in fine financial shape without it, and that the much bigger risk would have been to hold it only to be forced to cancel it at the last minute for COVID-related reasons.
In fact, the Rice County chapter is actually paying to maintain the membership of all 2020 banquet attendees, which would normally expire at the end of a year. Trask said it makes a lot of sense as a way to maintain the membership rolls and keep the national organization strong.
“It greatly helps out the organization as a whole, because those memberships are what helps drive the organization,” he said. “Financially, we’re doing OK, and we will still be around next year to have our banquet.”