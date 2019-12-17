The retirement of its superintendent and the resignation of the board chair this year has left the Faribault School Board with a number of decisions to make for 2020.
The board on Monday approved 6-0 a two-year standard contract for interim Superintendent Todd Sesker, which becomes effective July 1, 2020. A search for a new superintendent can start as early as November 2021.
“I think for the consistency of the district, and all the great initiatives we have going on, I think it makes all the sense in the world,” said Sesker.
Board members also agreed that having Sesker on board will benefit the district as the high school transitions to a seven-period day next fall, and as the district continues to look for options to keep enrollment up.
The board agreed the two-year contract works best for the School Board timeline. The next School Board election is in November 2020, and Chair Jason Engbrecht said throwing new members right into a superintendent search, while they learn the ins and outs of the board, seemed awkward.
Nicole Yochum, human resources director for the district, explained at the meeting the week prior that the difference between a standard contract and an interim contract lies in the timeline by which the superintendent or the School Board would give notice for parting ways. Compared to the interim contract, the standard contract offers stricter guidelines. The contract may be broken, but only by mutual agreement of the superintendent and the School Board.
Changing leaders
An open seat on the School Board, a result of former Chair John Currie resigning Nov. 30 for health-related reasons, introduced another a second discussion regarding district leadership at the meeting. Since Currie announced his resignation after the deadline in which the board would have been required by law to hold a special election, the board has the option to instead appoint a new member.
Engbrecht, former vice president of the board currently serving as chair, explained at the Dec. 9 School Board meeting that the board has the authority to determine its own process in appointing a new member. He kicked off the discussion at the Dec. 16 meeting by suggesting a possible method. This would require interested residents to fill out an application, complete with a resume and half-page self description. Candidates would then undergo a formal interview before the board.
Board member Yvette Marthaler said she strongly supported the suggestion of a sub-committee, composed of three board members, responsible for evaluating the candidates. Board members Courtney Cavellier, John Bellingham and Carolyn Treadway all agreed to serve on the subcommittee.
The board agreed on a Jan. 10 deadline for application to be submitted. Applications will be posted online at faribault.k12.mn.us later this week, said Sesker, though interested individuals may call the district office to request an application.
On another note, Engbrecht told the board he doesn’t intend to serve as chair for long. Hie employer, St. Olaf College, has offered him a leadership position, and he was contemplating resigning from the board until Currie announced his resignation. Not wanting to leave the board with two open seats, Engbrecht said he’d like to remain on the board but doesn't want to serve as vice chair or chair. He doesn’t plan to run for re-election, so this will be his last term, he said.
Engbrecht said no decision needed to be made that night, but he asked members to consider in what capacity they’d like to serve.
Marthaler already said that this term will be her last on the board, so she supports new leadership. She and board members Cavellier and Treadway suggested Bellingham take over as vice chair, due to his experience on other boards, and he responded, “I’m willing to do whatever the board wants.”
Board member Chad Wolff, who has served on the board since 2015, said he’d consider stepping in as board chair.
New board positions will be appointed at the next organization meeting, Jan. 6.