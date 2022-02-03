One of two men who allegedly broke multiple windows and tried to force their way into a Faribault mobile home has been charged.
Dylan James Knott, 24, of Faribault, was charged with felony burglary and felony and gross misdemeanor counts of damage to property this week in Faribault County District Court.
A resident at the Evergreen Estates mobile home park reported two strangers tried to come into his residence a little before 5 a.m. Saturday. ]
The resident said he heard loud banging, opened the door and found two men on his deck, according to a court complaint. The men ran at the door and tried to force their way inside, the resident said. The resident was able to get the door shut and locked.
The men then reportedly began smashing windows and yelling at him not to call police. The resident did call police as the men broke eight windows on the home and three windows on a vehicle parked outside, the charges say.
A responding Rice County Sheriff deputy found and arrested Knott at the scene. The other man ran away and was not caught.
The resident told police he was selling video game consoles and he suspected the men were trying to steal them.
Knott was released on $10,000 bond and an order to make a first court appearance next week.