The Navy veteran who ended up changing the lives of 90,000 fellow sailors following a 2019 court decision over Agent Orange died at the Owatonna Hospital on Friday.
Albert ‘Al’ Procopio Jr. died at the age of 75 early Friday morning of kidney failure after a decades-long battle with exposure to Agent Orange herbicide during his service in Vietnam. According to Procopio’s family, he was in the process of transitioning from his home in Ham Lake to an assisted living facility in Owatonna, where his son Joe Procopio and his family lives.
“Al suffered for years from diabetes, lung disease, and prostate cancer among other things,” said Jessica Procopio, Al Procopio’s daughter-in-law who remembers her father-in-law as the loud, sarcastic man from Boston who was a teddy bear inside. “His mind was amazing, but his body and health have been on a steady decline due to Agent Orange.”
Agent Orange was a powerful herbicide used by U.S. military forces during the Vietnam War to eliminate the forest cover and crops of North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. The U.S. program, codenamed Operation Ranch Hand, sprayed more than 20 million gallons of various herbicides over Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos from 1961 to 1971. Agent Orange, which contained the deadly chemical dioxin, was the most commonly used herbicide. It was later proven to cause serious health issues – including cancer, birth defects, rashes and severe psychological and neurological problems – among the Vietnamese people as well as among returning U.S. servicemen and their families.
Al Procopio was only 18 years old when he joined the U.S. Navy in 1963, and the war clouds were already gathering over southeast Asia. Having just completed an electrical apprenticeship, Procopio took the opportunity to expand his electrical knowledge while serving his country aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Intrepid.
The Intrepid conducted air strikes and support missions throughout both north and south Vietnam. Agent Orange was discharged through Vietnamese rivers and washed off the land by the monsoon rain, entering the South China Sea where the Intrepid was stationed. The chemical was ingested into the ship’s evaporation distillation system that converted salt water into potable drinking water. Although not known at the time, the distillation process did not remove the harmful dioxin. Instead, it enriched it.
Procopio began to suffer from heart disease, diabetes and other herbicide-related diseases decades following his return from war. He applied for benefits under the Agent Orange Act of 1991, which aimed to help veterans suffering from certain diseases tied to chemical exposure, but his application was denied. According to the Military-Veterans Advocacy, the Department of Veterans Affairs had decided that the toxic chemicals did not infiltrate into the South China Sea. Originally, only land-based troops qualified for this compensation.
Not willing to settle with this answer, Procopio sought the assistance of MVA founder and retired Navy Commander John B. Wells to pursue his case.
“He came to me and said, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to win or not, but I want to try to do this – for my own benefit, to help my family and to help the other folks like me,’” Wells said about his first conversation with Procopio, adding that at the time it was already well known that a large group of veterans had been denied benefits from the 1991 Act. “Helping those people was part of his motivations in a time where it would have been easy to get discouraged, but he never did. He always said to me, ‘As long as you’re willing to do it, I’m willing to do it.’”
On Jan. 29, 2019, Procopio – alongside Wells and the legal team – accomplished just that. After working together for 13 years, with the help of Attorney Melanie Bostwick from Washington D.C., the precedent changed to include an additional 90,000 Blue Water Navy veterans to qualify for benefits. Wells said the legal team argued that through applying international law of the sea that the territorial sea of the Republic of Vietnam was, for purposes of the Agent Orange Act, part of the sovereign territory of Vietnam.
“I could only do so much – without Al staying on course we would have been thrown out of court,” Wells said. “He was the man who spent years fighting Congress. A lot of people gave up, but he didn’t.”
Wells said that the effort put in by Procopio eventually led to the passing of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, extending the presumption of herbicide exposure – including Agent Orange – to veterans who served offshore waters of Vietnam between 1962 and 1975.
“A whole bunch of people died before this case came by, but now we’re taking care of their families,” Wells said. “Al knew that, and I think that is why it had such a big impact on the survivors.”
Procopio’s family said he was always incredibly humble and accepting of the cards he was dealt when it came to the adverse effects of the Agent Orange exposure, eventually cutting off years of his life.
“He was accepting of his limitations, but he was still a very happy man,” his son Joe Procopio said. “He had a very strong heart and a very strong mind, he survived a lot.”
“He was one of the fairest men I’ve ever known,” Jessica Procopio said. “He always stood up for what was right.”
Fighting for what he believed was right came long before the Agent Orange lawsuit, Joe Procopio said. Prior to the landmark case, his father was a union leader who aggressively advocated for laborers’ rights.
“He always fought for what he thought was fair,” Joe Procopio said. “He was a fighter for people’s right – that was his whole life.”
The Blue Water Navy veterans’ community has been feeling the weight of Al Procopio’s passing throughout the Memorial Day weekend, expressing sincere gratitude to him and his family for the thousands of lives Procopio has forever changed. On several social media platforms, shipmates wished their fallen brother fair winds and following seas for whatever is next to come.
“Al Procopio was very unassuming and he never wanted to be held out as a big hero,” Wells said. “But that’s what he was.”