While many schools opted out of in-person Veterans Day programs this year, Faribault Lutheran School’s smaller population allowed for a safe opportunity to thank veterans for their service.
On Tuesday morning, FLS welcomed veterans from the community to a socially distanced Veterans Day program in the Trinity Lutheran Church chapel. The program consisted of music, prayer, talks and recognition of those who served this country.
Faribault American Legion Post 43 veterans posted the colors and retrieved the colors, and stood for recognition according to the branches of the military in which they served. FLS eighth graders led the singing behind glass barriers, but most students joined a livestream in their classrooms to make social distancing easier for community members in attendance. A number of pews were roped off, as they have been for weekend services.
Col. James Johnson took the podium as a guest speaker, speaking about his military experience and offering ideas for other ways to serve.
Johnson, who has served in the military 30 years total, spoke about being a commander of the C-130 Air Reserve Station in Minneapolis-St. Paul and how the C-130 airplanes transport people and cargo around the world.
For the elementary students specifically, Johnson explained the difference between Memorial Day, which honors those who died while in service to the military, and Veterans Day, which recognizes all veterans past and present. He also provided a brief history lesson about Veterans Day, which was initially called Armistice Day to honor veterans of World War I. He explained that the word armistice means “an agreement to stop fighting,” and it took effect on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour. World War I was said to be “the war to end all wars,” he said, but that wasn’t the case, and so the holiday was eventually renamed to recognize all veterans.
Johnson said most veterans have a heightened sense of service, and for many, that is the reason they joined the military. Even after returning home, he said, “That sense of service lasts your entire life and oftentimes remains embedded in your heart.”
As commander of the C-130 Air Reserve Station, Johnson received a letter from a 75-year-old helicopter crew chief who volunteered to visit the base and train the pilots to better combat ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). Although Johnson couldn’t take advantage of the invitation to its fullness, he still invited the retired veteran to talk to over 1,000 members of his wing as a reminder of the importance of their service.
For non-veterans, Johnson listed several ways to be of service to others without enlisting in the military. He referenced the Biblical message to feed the hungry and look out for those in poverty, and for those without the resources to do that, he encouraged random acts of kindness.
In closing, Johnson encouraged listeners to thank a veteran, or anyone who serves to improve the community and make it safer, including firefighters, health care workers, law enforcement and pastors.
He also encouraged program attendees to ask themselves two questions: “When was the last time I did something to help someone else and when will be the next time I do something to help someone else?”
Trinity Lutheran’s the Rev. Brent Klein, provided the chapel message about military service. Klein served as a chaplain for the U.S. Navy and spoke about his experience aboard the USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) as well as CREDO (Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operations), Okinawa. He conducted worship services, held group counseling and also provided support to military families during his years of service.
During the program, Klein educated students about the history of the word chaplain, which is derived from the Latin word cappellanus, or a keeper of a sacred military cloak St. Martin of Tours cut in half to give to a beggar. Over time, any priest who served in the military was called a chaplain.
Klein explained that the Trinity Lutheran synod has sent out chaplains since the Civil War so those on active duty can be strengthened spiritually.