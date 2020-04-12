Republicans have shifted the date of 1st District Congressional District Convention. I
t will now be held online on Friday, May 1. Republicans are expected to nominate Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, for re-election.
For their part, First District DFLers have scrapped their convention day altogether in favor of weeklong balloting from May 16 to 23. On their ballots, delegates will vote to election national delegates, a presidential elector and a candidate to for the 1st District seat.
North Mankato DFLer Dan Feehan, who narrowly lost to Hagedorn in 2018, is the only active candidate seeking the Congressional endorsement.
Based on past DFL vote share, the 1st District is entitled to send five delegates to the Democratic National Convention, out of a total of 75 delegates statewide. Republicans will select three national delegates from their 1st District convention, out of 39 statewide.
Delegates are allocated based on the results of the state's March 3 primary. As a result, all three Republican delegates will be pledged to President Donald Trump, while on the DFL side, three will be pledged to former Vice President and presumptive nominee Joe Biden, and two to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. District convention delegates are allowed to vote to select Biden delegates or Sanders delegates, but not both.
Mostly rural, the district includes Rochester and Mankato, spanning across 21 southern Minnesota counties from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border.