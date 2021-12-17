The past 20 months have provided the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a center for charitable services in Faribault, with a variety of challenges.
The COVID pandemic, food and supply shortages and inflation are just some of the issues facing social service agencies, like St. Vincent de Paul, but thanks to the generous spirit of the community, many of those challenges have been met and turned into opportunities to continue helping those in need in this area.
“When COVID hit, it threw everyone for a loop,” said Larry Muehlenbein, president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault. “I was really concerned … Are we going to be able to stay in business? Are we going to be able to get food? Everyone said there was going to be a major food shortage, so we kind of sat back and tried to prepare for all the things we thought might happen.”
The organization’s plan did work, as St. Vincent de Paul was able to stock up on items and maintain their supplies throughout the early going of the pandemic. In addition, local individuals, businesses and organizations also stepped up to the plate to help.
“When COVID started, what happed was kind of a surprise,” Muehlenbein said. “Business, stores and people who had donated to us in the past actually stepped up their donations, assuming we were short. So, all of a sudden, we were blessed with enough food and donations.”
The pandemic also created another unexpected source of donations, as people spending time at home, due to the COVID quarantines, also spent time cleaning their homes and purging their closets of no longer needed items.
“As far as clothing and other household items, I think the vast majority of people had time at home and were cleaning their closets out,” Muehlenbein said. “Then the Salvation Army store shut down and for awhile some of the other thrift stores were not taking clothing and those items, so we actually had way more than we needed.”
The situation was another stroke of divine luck, as the pandemic also caused an increase in the need for the services provided by St. Vincent de Paul.
“The need did come, because people were out of work, and we were able to give away a larger percentage of items because of our increase in donations. So, while the need increased, the supply also increased, which I never expected,” Muehlenbein said.
Still needed
Despite the reduction of COVID restrictions in recent months, Muehlenbein said the demand for the services provided by St. Vincent de Paul has remained constant.
“Faribault’s population has been growing, and I think there are more people in need than there was over the years.”
St. Vincent de Paul is open three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at its location in Faribault. To meet increased demands, the organization has increased its large food distribution days from two-to-three days a month to four-to-five days a month.
“During the pandemic, I went to a big distribution every single week, since I was afraid we might be short week-to-week. I wanted to be able to give them something every week. If people come once a week to get their food, that way we can serve more people … which we have been able to do.”
St. Vincent de Paul is ran entirely by volunteers and it offers its services to anyone in need. Divine Mercy Catholic Church originally charted the organization here in Faribault.
“We are a separate entity from the church,” Muehlenbein said. “We are doing God’s mission … we are a Christian organization, and we have people helping us from many different churches. We spend a lot of time collaborating and partnering with the other churches in town, and we do very well with that. St. Vincent De Paul’s mission is to help those in need, and every St. Vincent de Paul charter will decide what is needed in their town and what they can handle with the people they have to come up with an operation.”
Efficient system
Muehlenbein noted that all those in need are welcome to utilize the services provided by St. Vincent de Paul. All they ask is that people who use the services register their names and phone number and obtain a registration card.
“Anybody can come here,” Muehlenbein said. “We just give them the card, so when they come in, we can scan the card (with a bar code on it), and then we know that they came in and we can keep track of that.”
The system allows for St. Vincent de Paul to keep track of usage, and that data helps with things, such as grant applications, annual reports and government reports. It also allows helps with determining proper supply amounts on a weekly basis. The facility offers a large food shelf with a variety of products available, along with areas for clients to obtain clothing items, small appliances, household utensils and personal care items. One specific need met by St. Vincent de Paul is creating supply bags for homeless people.
These bags include shampoo, a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, a sleeping bag and blankets — all of which help those who are suffering from homelessness.
“There are homeless people in Faribault — more than most people want to admit,” Muehlenbein said. “When they come in here with nothing, I may not be able to afford to give them a motel room or find them an apartment, but I can give them a sleeping bag, some blankets, some non-perishable food items and a bag (soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc.).“For a homeless person, if you give them a bottle of shampoo, a bar of soap and a roll of toilet paper, they are pretty happy.”
Could be anyone
Clients served by St. Vincent de Paul range from those who are homeless, to those who may just need a bit of assistance between jobs or have medical bills to deal with.
“They come from all walks of life,” Muehlenbein said. “It could be you. You could lose your job, and you have a major house payment or car payment, and all of the sudden you have to decide what you are going to spend the money on — gas for the car to go on a job interview, rent or food.”
Muehlenbein said the primary goal for St. Vincent de Paul is to help with basic needs and that is where they place their financial resources and donations. At the same time, St. Vincent de Paul strives to connect clients with other resources and organizations that might be able to assist them with larger cost items such as housing, transportation needs, medical expenses and/or utilities.
“My philosophy is, if we can get them here and they can get their food, clothing and personal care items, they can spend the money they have left for their rent, utilities or other bills," he said. "Our focus is to give them food, clothing, personal care items and to then refer them to people who can help them out financially.”
Another area that St. Vincent de Paul has assisted with is helping those in need during the holiday season. A separate room at the facility in Faribault was set up with a supply of toys and gifts for children of all ages, and volunteers pack gift bags to brighten the season for those in need. St. Vincent de Paul has also helped distribute 34 decorated Christmas trees to needy families throughout the area.