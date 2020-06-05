If you attend a graduation ceremony at South Central College, and you pay close attention, you will start to notice something about certain students. It won’t be every student, but some of them will be wearing starfish bookmarks pinned to their gowns.
The starfish are a reference to the famous story about a man throwing starfish back into the sea. When another man scoffs at him and says he’ll never make a difference because of all the starfish that have washed up on the beach, the first man throws another starfish back into the waves and says, “I made a difference for that one.”
When Dr. Annette Parker, president of South Central College, first heard this story while pursuing her master’s degree in teaching, it had a profound effect on her. In fact, her first act when she came to South Central in 2013 was to order starfish bookmarks and hand them out to her students, a tradition she has continued to this day. However, she wasn’t expecting a new tradition — that of her students proudly wearing the starfish as badges on graduation day — to begin as well.
“Every year, there are students who walk across the stage with starfish on their gowns,” she said. “It took me a moment the first year to notice they were doing it, and I asked one of the students why. They said, ‘We did it for you.’ It’s moments like that that make teaching and education and the awesome responsibility that we have so amazing and rewarding.”
An unconventional path
Parker was born in Jackson, Michigan, and later moved to Lansing, where she attended Parkside High School. She said she loved art class but “wasn’t the best student,” which — along with her parents’ financial state — led her to believe that college wasn’t a realistic option for her.
“I didn’t have anyone to really talk to me about heading for to college,” she said, explaining that her parents hadn’t pursued higher education (though her mother did eventually go back to school). “I didn’t even think that it was a possibility for me.”
Instead, once she graduated, she found a job working for General Motors. At the time, the company was experiencing unprecedented growth at its Michigan plants. Parker worked in pretty much every position during her 11 years at GM, from driving a forklift to manning the assembly line, as well as working in “investment recovery,” where she would sell machine tooling and equipment to companies.
Along the way, she also married fellow GM employee Jeff Parker, who was actually an old childhood friend who had reconnected with her at the Michigan plant. They eventually had three children.
However, while things started out rosy, Parker said the situation at GM didn’t stay that way.
“Things started changing,” she said. “That was the early stages of when the whole climate at GM and sales were starting to slide … so [we] had this typical American family conversation at the dinner table, and we realized that maybe the jobs that we thought we would retire from would not be there in the future. We decided that someone needed to go back to school. It made sense for that to be me and Jeff continued to work and support the family.”
Parker started attending classes at Lansing Community College, deciding to take advantage of her interest in art to pursue a drafting degree. Although she said she felt “too old” to attend classes with 18-year-old students (though she was herself only in her mid-20s), she persevered and earned her degree in 1989.
Discovering a new passion
For Parker, earning a degree was a monumental accomplishment — but it was actually what came right before that totally changed the course of her life. She explained that as she was on her way to meet with her department chair to finalize her degree, a faculty member from the campus machine shop stopped her and asked if she wanted to work at the college.
“My teachers observed me helping students,” she said. “It was a job as a student employee at minimum wage, [and] I accepted it. I went upstairs to get my degree audit time, and the department chair offered me the same type of job in the construction and engineering department helping students in the drafting lab. So I took both.”
A week later, the administration told her that she couldn’t have two student jobs, but they were so eager to keep her that they gave her a promotion that enabled her to continue doing what she was doing.
“So I got a promotion after a week so that they could keep me,” she said with a laugh. “I doubled my salary in a week's time on the job.”
Parker added that GM was already going through layoffs at this time and offering employee “buy-outs,” where employees could receive a lump sum for leaving the company but still be eligible for their pensions. She and her husband decided that it would be best for her to take the buy-out and start working at Lansing Community College. She started as a faculty member — the college’s first female faculty member and first person of color faculty member — in January 1990.
While Parker had originally planned on pursuing a degree in engineering, she found that she enjoyed teaching so much that she switched to that instead. She enrolled at Ferris State University and earned a degree in secondary education, gaining experience teaching everyone from high school students to college students to corporate employees. Eventually, a master’s degree and doctorate followed.
After several years in administrative positions, Parker received a call from a search firm asking if she’d be interested in applying for the newly vacant presidency of South Central College in Minnesota.
“I didn’t think I was ready, [but] they convinced me I was,” she said. “And here I am.”
Forming new relationships
Parker started at South Central in July 2013, right as construction began on the college’s Faribault campus. She is the college’s first female president and first person of color to be president. Since she arrived, she has been “very successful” at helping advance several of the college’s goals, including strengthening technical programs, developing legislation for the PIPELINE Program (which gives local businesses the chance to integrate on-the-job training with services from local educational institutions such as South Central), and increasing opportunities for apprenticeships in the Faribault area.
However, Parker said one of the things she’s “most proud of” is helping grow enrollment at the Faribault campus after the buildings were open. The key was to form a strong partnership from the Faribault community, from living there herself (she’s the first SCC president to live in Faribault) to helping students form community-minded campus organizations.
“We were just starting the construction on the Faribault campus when I came here, and that’s how I knew I was a fit,” she said. “I knew that I could help build the kind of partnership and collaboration because I’d done it before. I knew that you can’t just build it and they will come. You’ve got to grow the enrollment. You have to open it to the community, so that the community sees it as a resource and part of the community. I would say we’ve been very successful in that — in really paying attention to Faribault.”
Parker has also helped lead the way for South Central to connect more other institutions of learning, including Faribault High School. Working with Faribault’s Chamber of Commerce, South Central implemented the P-TECH model (which stands for Pathways in Technology Early College High School), one of the first to be implemented in Minnesota, through the Minnesota Department of Education. This model allows students in grades 10-11 to receive college credit for certain classes that prepare them for work in underserved industries, such as the health sector. They’re also able to obtain internships, apprenticeships and jobs in the sector while earning college credits for their time. If students choose wisely, they can end up graduating high school with an associate’s degree as well, at no cost to them.
The list of programs and initiatives that Parker has implemented during her relatively short tenure at South Central is impressive. But whether she’s negotiating a million-dollar donation or organizing an international partnership, for her, it all comes back to one main goal: helping her students.
“I always went into teaching to make a difference in the lives of my students,” she said. “I think that’s what makes a difference today.”