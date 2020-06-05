+5

OTHER INITIATIVES Parker has also had great success teaming up with area businesses, finding ways that the college can serve industry needs. When Jones Metal in Mankato needed more trained welders, it donated funds to upgrade South Central College’s welding lab. Crystal Valley Co-op donated more than $100,000 to create SCC’s Agribusiness Experiential Learning Lab, while the Mankato Clinic donated $350,000 in 2018 to upgrade nursing labs. But Parker’s collaborations extend much farther than Faribault’s businesses. During her time serving on the White House’s Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) Steering Committee in 2013, she successfully secured a $15 million Department of Labor Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training grant, which she used to help increase apprenticeship training opportunities. Working with area companies, she helps fill much-needed employee positions with South Central students, who can work and learn at the same time. Just last year, Faribault-based business Daikin Applied and South Central were awarded a $400,000 Minnesota Job Skills Partnership grant by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to expand the program.

INTERNATIONAL TEAMWORK For the past several months, Parker has been one of many Faribault players working to develop an innovative relationship with business owners from Japan, in the hopes of expanding trade and investment in Rice County. This has grown out of existing partnerships that Faribault has already cultivated from international companies, such as Daikin Applied. In February 2018, Japanese Consul General Naoki Ito visited Faribault, touring the facilities of Daikin and fellow internationally held company SageGlass. Afterward, he recommended that Faribault’s city officials apply for a newly developed program offered through the Japan Foundation, which allows for local government officials to travel to Japan and meet leaders in business and industry. The goal of the program is to develop relationships and foster economic investment. In May 2019, several of Faribault’s city officials traveled to Japan, while Parker was part of a group that went on a second trip to Japan that June. In Japan, Parker and other team members met with business leaders through the Japanese External Trade Organization (JETRO), members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Japanese Foreign Ministry. Parker said she was asked to participate in these efforts because of South Central’s strong role in the Faribault community and Rice County region as a whole. “[Japan] believes in workforce development and making sure that you’ve got an educated, trained workforce, and I wanted to play that role to make sure that they understand that we have cooperation here in Faribault, and we’d be ready,” she said. “It’s the type of partnership with government, with education and with business that, if they were to invest in Faribault, all of those pieces are there.” Following the two trips, Parker was also involved in meetings with the Consulate this February. The meetings revolved around the workforce development needs of Daikin and other companies, along with information about South Central’s apprenticeship and training programs that are offered at Daikin. While more work has been done in the past few months, Parker said she hasn’t been as involved, since she was already able to share “her message” and help get the ball rolling. “I think we sent a strong message about Minnesota and about Faribault,” she said. “My role was to go and say, ‘We’re together, we’ve got all these pieces, this is what we can do.’ I think we sent that message, and it led to follow-up meetings to Japan. We’re still communicating [with Japan]. I just received a communication from the consulate [recently] inviting us to an event. We’re still on their radar.”

TAKING A RIDE One of the first things Parker did when she arrived on SCC’s campus — besides ordering starfish bookmarks — was to organize a bus tour. Working with the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce, she researched all the industry sectors in the region, reaching out to area employers to ask when they needed for future success. Her goal was to align SCC’s programs with these future needs. In addition, she invited these industry leaders on a little trip to Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, Wisconsin — about a six-hour trip. She explained that Gateway Technical College has formed impressive partnerships with the federal and state government, employers and area educators, and she wanted employers to see how beneficial similar partnerships could be for the Faribault region. “We went over there for two days, and it really created a vision of what we could do together that [paid] dividends all the time I’ve been here,” she said. “Sometimes, you just need to see a model and create a vision.”