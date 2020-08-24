Faribault’s rich history is now displayed through a series of 25 benches in downtown that combine function and art. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the benches that feature historic photos and information highlighting the city's history was held downtown Thursday.
The work on the benches has been done by the Faribault Main Street organization under the umbrella of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
"I think this is a great addition to our downtown starting with the KDHL bench here. This creates another attraction and a draw and I think the Historical Society will get more memberships out of this because they'll want to know the rest of the story," said Mayor Kevin Voracek.
The benches are sturdy, the cast iron ends were locally crafted by Alliant Castings in Winona. Steel seats were made in Faribault. The pieces were assembled and painted in town. Photos displayed on the benches and accompanying facts, which cover an array or topics and personalities, are from the Rice County Historical Society. Collaborating on the effort are MRG Tool and Die, Mercury Minnesota, Sakatah Signs and Jeff Jarvis.
The benches tell the stories of Faribault’s history, allowing visitors and locals alike to stroll downtown Faribault and learn about days gone by. From W.A.S.P. pilot Elizabeth Strohfus to Academy Award winner Marlon Brando, talented artisans, Farmer Seed and Nursery, the fur trade, and so much more. Faribault’s history includes milling, a quarry industry, schools, the Tilt-a-Whirl, plus the development of the downtown. It is an expansive history touching on so many areas of interest, and that will bestow a sense of pride in residents and impress visitors.
"The number of people we've already had call and visit the Chamber saying that they saw one bench and then spent half the afternoon walking to see them all has been marvelous. This has been a fantastic program showing part of our area history and we're really proud to have that on display. This is only the tip of the iceberg. There's so much more that we can tell and do with that," said Kelly Nygaard Main Street Program coordinator.
According to Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson, the Main Street Design Committee began working on the project about 4½ years ago. Members include Bill McDonald, Janna Viscomi, Peggy Keilen, Tammy Schluter, Sue Garwood, Kim Clausen and Ann Meillier.
"What I love is that it's history in public made approachable and personal. You can see and enjoy Rice County history at all times of the day no matter the weather or whether the museum is open. That's pretty fabulous, so thank you to everybody who sponsored the benches and who made this wonderful outside Faribault history exhibit come to life," said Sue Garwood, executive director of the Rice County Historical Society.
Benches help build a sense of community, offering a resting spot between visiting shops, a place to sit and take in the stunning architecture in the historic district, or step back into time by reading the historical markers on each bench.
An article by the University of Sheffield says, “Researchers in the University's Department of Landscape and the London-based think tank, found that sitting on benches allows people to spend longer outside, which is both beneficial for mental health and allows people to connect with others in their community.”
The article goes on to say that “The researchers found that access to free public benches was also beneficial for physical health, as they can provide resting places for those with limited mobility to walk around.”
A map showcasing all of the locations was distributed to attendees and is available at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 530 Wilson Ave. NW.